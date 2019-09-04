N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Shannon Klahn, Marketing Communications Officer Phone: (920) 652-3118sklahn@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First announces the promotion of Dennis Tienor to SVP - Business Banking.

MANITOWOC, Wis, September 4, 2019 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Dennis Tienor to SVP - Business Banking. Dennis joined Bank First in 2004 and has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, Dennis will be responsible for the continued growth and development of the bank's Central Region, which includes Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Valders, Kiel, and Mishicot. Dennis Tienor

Focused on community involvement, Tienor serves on the board of directors of Shady Lane. He is also highly involved in the organization and development of a future Boys & Girls Club in Manitowoc County, playing an active role on the organization's building, fundraising, and Executive Director search committees. Dennis is also a member of the City of Manitowoc's Community Development Authority, Industrial Development Committee, and Brownfields Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is an active supporter of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA, Painting Pathways Clubhouse, Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve, and the Capitol Civic Centre.

Tienor earned his Associate Degree from UW - Manitowoc, Bachelor Degree in Finance from UW - Whitewater, and completed the Graduate School of Banking at UW - Madison. A native of Manitowoc County, Dennis resides in Manitowoc with his wife, Brenda and their two children.