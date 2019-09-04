Log in
Bank First : announces the promotion of Dennis Tienor to SVP – Business Banking

09/04/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10 Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Shannon Klahn, Marketing Communications Officer Phone: (920) 652-3118sklahn@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First announces the promotion of Dennis Tienor to SVP - Business Banking.

MANITOWOC, Wis, September 4, 2019 - Mike Molepske, Chief

Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to

announce the promotion of Dennis Tienor to SVP - Business Banking.

Dennis joined Bank First in 2004 and has over 25 years of experience

in the banking industry. In his new role, Dennis will be responsible for

the continued growth and development of the bank's Central Region,

which includes Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Valders, Kiel, and Mishicot.

Dennis Tienor

Focused on community involvement, Tienor serves on the board of directors of Shady Lane. He is also highly involved in the organization and development of a future Boys & Girls Club in Manitowoc County, playing an active role on the organization's building, fundraising, and Executive Director search committees. Dennis is also a member of the City of Manitowoc's Community Development Authority, Industrial Development Committee, and Brownfields Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is an active supporter of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA, Painting Pathways Clubhouse, Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve, and the Capitol Civic Centre.

Tienor earned his Associate Degree from UW - Manitowoc, Bachelor Degree in Finance from UW - Whitewater, and completed the Graduate School of Banking at UW - Madison. A native of Manitowoc County, Dennis resides in Manitowoc with his wife, Brenda and their two children.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 23 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 279 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 21:21:01 UTC
