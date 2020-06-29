Log in
Bank Holiday (29-06-2020)

06/29/2020

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-65

June 29, 2020

BANK HOLIDAY

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, which will be observed as "Bank Holiday" enabling the Bank to close its accounts. All employees of the Bank will attend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:04 UTC
