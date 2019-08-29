Bank Indonesia : Broad Money Experienced Slower Growth in June 2019

Page Content

Broad money, as a measure of liquidity in the economy, experienced slower growth in June 2019. M2 totalled Rp5,911.2 trillion in the reporting period as growth decelerated to 6.8% (yoy) from 7.8% (yoy) the month earlier, weighed down by all components. Narrow money (M1) also succumbed to flatter growth in June 2019, from 7.4% (yoy) in May 2019 to 4.5% (yoy), primarily due to Currency Outside Banks (COB) as public demand for liquidity returned to normal after the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr festive period. Furthermore, quasi-money growth fell to 7.6% (yoy) from 7.9% (yoy) in May 2019.

Based on the affecting factors, contractive fiscal operations by the Government coupled with slower growth of outstanding loans disbursed by the banking industry were the main drag on M2 growth. Fiscal operations contracted -12.7% (yoy) in June 2019 after expanding 5.5% in the previous period, caused by a decrease of claims on the Central Government. Meanwhile, growth of outstanding loans disbursed by the banking industry decelerated from 11.1% (yoy) to 9.9% (yoy). Conversely, growth of Net Foreign Assets (NFA) improved to -2.2% (yoy) in June 2019 from -3.2% (yoy) the month earlier.

The banking industry maintained its stance of reducing lending rates in June 2019, accompanied by a mixed deposit rate response. The weighted average lending rate stood at 10.73% in June 2019, falling 3 basis points from 10.76% in the previous period. Likewise, the average lending rates on 1 and 6-month term deposits decreased respectively from 6.82% and 7.31% in May 2019 to 6.76% and 7.26% in the reporting period. Meanwhile, lending rates on 3-month term deposits remained relatively stable at 6.79%. In contrast, interest rates on 12 and 24-month term deposits were raised respectively from 6.98% and 7.30% in May 2019 to 7.05% and 7.34%.

Complete information and statistics concerning money supply as well as relevant analyses are available here.