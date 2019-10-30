Log in
Bank Indonesia : Broad Money Growth Decelerated in August 2019

0
10/30/2019 | 11:22pm EDT
Broad Money Growth Decelerated in August 2019
31-10-2019
​Communication Department
​​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Broad money, as a measure of liquidity in the economy, experienced slower growth in August 2019. M2 totalled Rp5,933.0 trillion in the reporting period as growth decelerated to 7.3% (yoy) from 7.8% (yoy) the month earlier, held back by narrow money (M1) and quasi-money. M1 growth moderated in the reporting period from 7.4% (yoy) to 6.6% (yoy), affecting currency outside banks as well as rupiah demand deposits. On the other hand, growth of quasi-money stuttered to 7.4% (yoy) from 8.0% (yoy) in July 2019 due to savings accounts, term deposits and foreign currency demand deposits.

Based on the affecting factors, M2 growth was undermined in the reporting period by Net Domestic Assets (NDA). NDA growth in August 2019 was recorded at 8.9% (yoy), down from 10.1% (yoy) the month earlier due to weaker growth of outstanding loans disbursed by the banking industry from 9.7% (yoy) in July 2019 to 8.6% (yoy) in August 2019. In addition, net claims on the central government experienced a shallower contraction, improving to -2.5% (yoy), primarily due to a surge of government bonds coupled with slower growth of central government liabilities in the monetary system. Nevertheless, the slowdown was offset by growth of Net Foreign Assets (NFA), accelerating to 2.9% (yoy) from 1.5% (yoy) on the back of an increase recorded in reserve assets in August 2019, accompanied by a decline of foreign liabilities in the form of foreign currency deposits.

Complete information and statistics concerning money supply as well as relevant analyses are available here.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:21:06 UTC
