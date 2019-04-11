Bank Indonesia : Consumer Optimism Maintained

Page Content

The Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in March 2019 showed how consumers have maintained an optimistic level of confidence (>100) despite retreating slightly on the previous period, with the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) falling from 125.1 in February 2019 to 124.5 in the reporting period

Consumer optimism was sustained by the prevailing perception of current and future economic dynamics in the next six months, which remained high. The Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) was underpinned by the improving perception regarding current incomes, while the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI) remained high on the perceived gain in business conditions over the next six months. Despite remaining in optimistic territory, both component indexes posted declines on the previous period.

Consumers predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in the next three months (June 2019) as seasonal demand for goods and services spikes during Eid-ul-Fitr. In contrast, respondents predicted milder inflationary pressures in the next six months (September 2019), alleviated by the maintained supply of consumer goods for households and smoother distribution of goods.

The complete survey result is available in the Customer Survey on the website of Bank Indonesia.