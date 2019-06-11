Bank Indonesia : Consumer Optimism Remain Sustain

Page Content

The Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in May 2019 revealed how consumer remain optimist, as confirmed by a moderately increase in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to 128.2 from 128.1 the month earlier.

Consumer optimism was driven by the Current Economic Condition Index (CECI), in particular the respondents' perception of current job availability and conditions for buying durable goods. On the other hand, consumer expectations of future economic dynamics remained solid despite decreasing on the previous period, with the decline primarily affecting expectations of incomes and business conditions in the next 6 months.

The latest survey also showed how the respondents predicted a build-up of inflationary pressures in the next 6 months (November 2019) as seasonal demand for goods and services begins to increase near the end of the year.

Complete survey analysis is available at the official Bank Indonesia website.