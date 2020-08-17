Bank Indonesia : Indonesia's Balance of Payment (BOP) in Q2/2020 Surplus, External Resilience Maintained

Page Content

Indonesia's Balance of Payment (BOP) in the Q2/2020 booked large surplus, reinforcing external resilience. The BOP surplus reached USD9,2 billion in the Q2/2020, reversing the previous quarter deficit of USD8.5 billion. The BOP performance improvement resulted from narrowed current account deficit coupled with significant capital and financial account surplus. Consequently, the position of reserve assets at the end of June 2020 reached USD131.7 billion, equivalent to 8.1 months of import and servicing government's external debt, which is well above the international adequacy standard.

The current account deficit declined further, supported by a surplus in the goods trade balance and a shallower deficit of primary income account. The current account deficit stood at USD2.9 billion (1.2% of GDP), lower than the previous quarter deficit of USD3.7 billion (1.4% of GDP). The smaller deficit of current account bolstered by goods trade surplus due to imports declines spurred by weak domestic demand. In addition, narrower primary income account deficit was explained by declining income payments to foreign investors in line with domestic economic contraction in Q2/2020, which was reflected in the lower business performance and investment. Meanwhile, the service trade deficit slightly increased due to a deficit travel service as inbound travellers slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, incoming remittances from Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) declined in line with the global economic contraction, thus prevented a further decline in the current account deficit.

Capital and financial account in Q2/2020 charted a significant surplus compared with the previous quarter, in line with the easing of global financial market uncertainty. The capital and financial account surplus of USD10.5 billion was mainly made up of inflows of portfolio investment and direct investment, reversing from USD3.0 billion deficit in the previous period. A surge of portfolio investment inflows was primarily attributable to the issuance of global bonds by the Government and corporates as well as a net-buy of rupiah government debt securities (SUN). The persisted foreign capital inflows were influenced by increasing global liquidity, attractive yields on domestic financial assets, and maintained investor confidence in the domestic economic outlook. Direct investment also contributed to the surplus on capital and financial account despite lower than the last quarter in accordance with the shrinking of the domestic economy. In contrast, other investment recorded deficit due to rising repayment on maturing foreign loans following its quarterly pattern.

Owing to steps taken for stabilization and the strengthening of the BI policy mix, couple with close coordination with the Government and Financial Services Authority (OJK), foreign capital inflow to the domestic financial markets have improved. Looking forward, Bank Indonesia will keep a closer look at the dynamics of the global economy that can affect the balance of payments outlook and continue to strengthen the policy coordination with the Government and relevant authorities to strengthen the external sector resilience.

Further information and data are presented in Q2/2020 Indonesia's Balance of Payments Report on the Bank Indonesia website.

