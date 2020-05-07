Bank Indonesia : Indonesia's Economic Growth Slowdown in QI 2020

Page Content

No. 22/36/DKom

COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out at the beginning of 2020 in China and has been spreading to many countries including Indonesia, has affected Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter of 2020. Indonesia's economic growth stood at 2.97% (yoy) in the first quarter of 2020, down from 4.97% (yoy) in the previous quarter. The drop in domestic demand was largely due to the impact of COVID-19 amid the positive performance of external sector. Moving forward, Bank Indonesia will continue to monitor the dynamic spread of COVID-19 and its impacts on Indonesia's economy, and will consistently strengthen coordination with the Government and the relevant authority to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability, and boost national economic recovery.

On the expenditure side, the economic growth deceleration in the first quarter of 2020 is primarily affected by the declining domestic demand. Domestic consumption stood at 2.84% (yoy), far lower than the performance in the fourth quarter of 2019 of 4.97% (yoy). Growth in investment also declined by 1.7% (yoy), chiefly affected by building investment slowdown. The Government's stimulus response through the Government's consumption, which grew at 3.74% (yoy), curb deeper domestic demand slowdown. In addition, net export has positively contributed as influenced by export, which grows to 0.24% (yoy), and import, which recorded contraction of 2.19% (yoy). By sector, economic slowdown was primarily driven by activities of trade and accommodation as well as transport and storage, resulting from declining public mobility as an impact of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. In addition, agriculture sector performance declined due to unfavorable weather condition.

