Bank Indonesia : Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed

04/14/2020 | 11:18pm EDT
Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed
15-04-2020
​​​​Communication Department
​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Indonesia's external debt experienced slower growth at the end of February 2020. The external debt position was recorded at USD407.5 billion, consisted of public debt (government and central bank) of USD203.3 billion, as well as private debt (including state-owned enterprises) of USD204.2 billion. Indonesia's external debt decelerated to 5.4% (yoy) from 7.6% (yoy) in the previous month, stemming from a lower government external debt growth.

Government external debt growth decelerated from the previous month. Outstanding of government external debt was recorded at USD200.6 billion in February 2020, which grew by 5.1% (yoy), decreasing from 9.5% (yoy) in the previous month. An adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak has influenced global sentiment, triggered capital outflow from the domestic government securities (SBN) market hence causing a decline in the government's external debt. The management of government external debt is conducted in a prudent and credible manner to support government spending towards priority sectors to promote economic growth and improve public welfare. These priority sectors include human health & social work activities sector (23.4% of government external debt), education sector (16.3%), construction sector (16.2%), financial & insurance sector (12.8%), and public administration, defense & compulsory social security sector (11.6%).

Private external debt growth was stable. At the end of February 2020, private external debt grew 5.9% (yoy), relatively the same from the previous month. Such development was influenced by a slowed expansion in the nonfinancial corporation external debt amidst an increase in the financial corporation external debt. External debt of nonfinancial corporation grew by 6.9% (yoy) in February 2020, slowed from 7.7% (yoy) in January 2020. Meanwhile, the financial corporation external debt growth accelerated from 0.3% (yoy) in January 2020 to 2.7% (yoy) in February 2020. Several sectors with the largest share of external debt, amounted to 77.4% of total private external debt, were the financial & insurance sector, electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply sector, mining & drilling sector, and manufacturing sector.

Indonesia's external debt maintained a healthy structure supported by the prudential principle application in its management. The condition was among others, reflected in the indicator of Indonesia's external debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio in February 2020 at 35.9%, down from 36.3% in the last period. In addition, the debt structure remained dominated by long-term debt, accounted for 89.2% of the total external debt. Bank Indonesia, in close coordination with the Government, continues to monitor external debt by promoting the prudential principle application in its management to maintain a solid external debt structure. Furthermore, external debt's role will also be optimized in supporting development financing without incurring the risks which may affect macroeconomic stability.

The complete data on the latest Indonesia's external debt and its metadata can be obtained in the publication of Indonesia's External Debt Statistics (SULNI) April 2020 edition on the Bank Indonesia website. This publication can also be accessed through the Ministry of Finance website.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 03:17:13 UTC
