Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bank Indonesia Likely to Keep Rates Steady on Thursday : Poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:33am EST

By I Made Sentana

JAKARTA--Bank Indonesia will likely keep its interest rates unchanged on Thursday amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow down its tightening pace this year.

All of the 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the central bank to keep the benchmark 7-day reverse repo rate at 6.0% also because the global economic growth this year isn't expected to be as rosy as predicted earlier.

Economists mostly view Bank Indonesia's total 1.75 percentage points tightening last year including the latest quarter point increase in November, as being sufficient to stem the outflow from rupiah assets and rein in current-account deficit.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said last week that the benchmark rate was already near its peak and the rate increase in November had taken into account the next Fed's rate increase which may come by March.

"We expect the BI 7-day reverse repo rate to be maintained at 6.0%," said Maybank Indonesia's economist Juniman. Keeping interest rates unchanged at the current levels will help underpin rupiah's stability, Mr. Juniman said.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:33aBANK INDONESIA LIKELY TO KEEP RATES STEADY ON THURSDAY : Poll
DJ
01/13SAUDI ARAMCO'S BOND WILL PROBABLY BE IN 10 BILLION RANGE : energy minister
RE
01/11In 2013, Powell Worried Fed's Bond Buys Were Distorting Markets, Transcripts Show -- Update
DJ
01/11Fed Debate Heats Up Over the Size and Composition of Its Bond Holdings
DJ
01/11France's 'yellow vest' protests could shake up euro zone bond markets
RE
01/10Japanese investors bought U.S., UK bonds in November
RE
01/10Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/10Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Point in Nine Months -- Update
DJ
01/10HSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
01/10HSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
4AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.