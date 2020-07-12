Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank Indonesia : Manufacturing Industry Contraction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:41pm EDT
Judul :
Judul
Manufacturing Industry Contraction
Tanggal :
13-07-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​Contact Center BICARA : (62 21) 131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Jam operasional Senin s.d. Jumat Pkl. 08.00 s.d 16.00 WIB
Hits : 15
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content

The Manufacturing Industry slipped into a deeper contraction in the second quarter of 2020, as reflected by a further decline in the Bank Indonesia Prompt Manufacturing Index (BI-PMI) to 28.55% from 45.64% in the first quarter of 2020 and 52.66% in the second quarter of 2019. All components of the BI-PMI posted declines in the reporting period, most significantly production volume as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to compress demand. All subsectors recorded a contraction in the second quarter of 2020, with the deepest recorded by the Textiles, Leather and Footwear subsectors.

In the third quarter of 2020, survey respondents predicted early signs of manufacturing industry improvement despite remaining in a contractionary phase with the BI-PMI improving to 45.72% from 28.55% in the previous period. All components were expected to improve, led by order volume and production volume, yet remain below the 50% threshold indicating contraction. The highest increase occurred in the index of the total volume of orders and production volumes.

Full survey results are posted under the Prompt Manufacturing Index on the official Bank Indonesia website.

Head of Communication Department
OnnyWidja narko
Executive Director
Information aboutBank Indonesia
Tel:021-131, Email: bicara@bi.go.id
Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 03:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. turns screws on maritime industry to cut off Venezuela's oil
RE
01:13aYuan hovers at key 7/dollar mark ahead of Q2 economic data
RE
01:05aHong Kong Book Fair postponed amid spike in coronavirus cases
RE
12:56aNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : The Regulator – COVID-19 Special Edition
PU
12:51aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's ICT export growth turns positive in June
PU
12:43aChina's export slump to ease in June as economies reopen, imports fall less - Reuters poll
RE
12:37aChina's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes
RE
12:32aFuneral of mayor of S.Korean capital held amid allegations of sexual abuse
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : – Guidelines for Warrant Exercise
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises
3OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Update on Philippines Legal Proceedings
4ORKLA ASA : ORKLA ASA: Jotun quarterly update
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : Roche provides update on Phase III study of Tecentriq in women with advanced stage ovarian ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group