Bank Indonesia : Manufacturing Industry Contraction

Page Content

The Manufacturing Industry slipped into a deeper contraction in the second quarter of 2020, as reflected by a further decline in the Bank Indonesia Prompt Manufacturing Index (BI-PMI) to 28.55% from 45.64% in the first quarter of 2020 and 52.66% in the second quarter of 2019. All components of the BI-PMI posted declines in the reporting period, most significantly production volume as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to compress demand. All subsectors recorded a contraction in the second quarter of 2020, with the deepest recorded by the Textiles, Leather and Footwear subsectors.

In the third quarter of 2020, survey respondents predicted early signs of manufacturing industry improvement despite remaining in a contractionary phase with the BI-PMI improving to 45.72% from 28.55% in the previous period. All components were expected to improve, led by order volume and production volume, yet remain below the 50% threshold indicating contraction. The highest increase occurred in the index of the total volume of orders and production volumes.

Full survey results are posted under the Prompt Manufacturing Index on the official Bank Indonesia website.

Head of Communication Department

Onny Widja narko

Executive Director

Information about Bank Indonesia