Bank Indonesia : Official Reserve Assets March 2020 Maintained

04/06/2020 | 11:23pm EDT
Official Reserve Assets March 2020 Maintained
07-04-2020
​Communication Department
​​​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
No. 22/28/DKom

Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at USD121.0 billion as of end-March 2020, lower than USD130.4 billion as of end-February 2020. The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 7.2 months of imports or 7.0 months of imports and servicing government's external debt, which is well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets are ample to finance import and debt service payments as well as the need to stabilize the Rupiah exchange rate

The decline in official reserve assets in March 2020 was influenced by, amongst others, government external debt payments and stabilization of the Rupiah exchange rate amidst extraordinary conditions due to panic in the global financial market triggered by a rapid and widespread effect of COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world. The fear has induced capital outflow and amplified exchange rate pressures on the Rupiah, especially in the second and third week of March 2020. Stabilization measures and policy mix reinforcement took by Bank Indonesia, as well as close coordination with the Government and the Financial Services Authority (OJK), have made market conditions gradually recovered and market mechanisms have resumed since the last week of March 2020. Bank Indonesia views that the Rupiah exchange rate is relatively adequate and fundamentally undervalued, and is expected to move stably and tend to appreciate towards Rp15,000 per US dollar by the end of 2020. In addition, Bank Indonesia will continue to maintain reserve assets adequacy to bolster external resilience and preserve macroeconomic and financial system stability.

Jakarta, 4th April 2020
COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT
Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director
Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 03:22:05 UTC
