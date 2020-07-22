Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank Indonesia : Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (17th July 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:31am EDT
Judul :
Judul
Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (17th July 2020)
Tanggal :
17-07-2020
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​Contact Center BICARA : 1500-131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Hits : 8
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content
Monitoring economic conditions in Indonesia, particularly in terms of the COVID-19 impact, Bank Indonesia regularly publishes rupiah stability indicators, including the exchange rate and inflation, as follows:
A.Exchange Rate Developments 13-16thJuly 2020
End of Thursday, 16thJuly 2020
1. The rupiah closed at a level of Rp14,560 per US dollar.
2. Benchmark 10-year SBN yield decreased to 7.01%.
3. DXY[1]weakened to a level of 96.35.
4. US Treasury (UST) Note[2]yield decreased to a level of 0.617%.
Friday Morning, 17thJuly 2020
1. The rupiah opened at a level of Rp14,560 per US dollar.
2. Benchmark 10-year SBN yield was stable at 7.03%.
Foreign Capital Flows (Third Week of July 2020)
1. Indonesia 5-year credit default swap (CDS)[3]premium increased to 125.9bps as of 16th July 2020 from 1223.05bps on 10th July 2020.
2. Based on transaction data from 13-16th July 2020, non-resident investors booked a net buy totalling Rp1.82 trillion in the domestic financial markets, with a net buy recorded in the SBN market of Rp2.56 trillion and a net sell in the stock market of Rp0.73 trillion.
3. Based on settlement data in 2020 (ytd), non-resident investors have booked a net sell totalling Rp145.47 trillion in the domestic financial markets.
B.Inflation Remains Low and Under Control
1. Based on the latest Price Monitoring Survey as of the third week of July 2020, inflation is predicted in July 2020 at 0.01% (mtm). Therefore, inflation in July 2020 for the calendar year stands at 0.90% (ytd) or 1.76% (yoy).
2. The main inflation contributors in the reporting period were purebred chicken eggs (0.05% mtm), gold jewellery (0.03% mtm) and filtered clove cigarettes (0.01% mtm). Meanwhile, several commodities experienced deflationary pressures, namely shallots (-0.09% mtm), garlic (-0.03% mtm), granulated sugar (-0.02% mtm), oranges (-0.02% mtm), as well as red chillies, beef, coconuts, cooking oil and airfares (-0.01% mtm).
Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the Government and other relevant authorities to carefully monitor COVID-19 transmission dynamics and the economic impact over time, while taking the coordinated policy measures required to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability as well as support solid and resilient national economic growth.

Head of Communication Department
Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director


Information on Bank Indonesia
Tel. 021-131, email: bicara@bi.go.id

[1]DXY or the US Dollar Index is an index of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of six foreign currencies, namely EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD, SEK and CHF.
[2]United States Treasury Notes are government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury with tenors of 1-10 years.
[3]CDS or credit default swaps are an indicator often used as a proxy of country risk.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aEU fund seen as turning point for eurozone financial assets
RE
02:03aUndiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study
RE
01:51aOil prices slip as U.S. inventories, virus fears grow
RE
01:49aSwiss minister sees 125-130 billion Swiss francs debt at year's end - FuW
RE
01:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Sardor Umurzakov holds talks with the Ambassador of China
PU
01:43aSouth Korea scales back capital gains tax on stocks, hikes income tax for top earners
RE
01:37aConfusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge
RE
01:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Compensation Payments to the depositors of ETI Finance Limited (ETIFL) and Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC (SFSP)
PU
01:31aBANK INDONESIA : Performance of Rupiah Stability Indicators (17th July 2020)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 prepares to depart Sydney for Mojave retirement
4ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
5ABB LTD : ABB : Beat 2Q Expectations But Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fell
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group