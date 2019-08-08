Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank Indonesia : Seasonal Pattern Influenced BOP Q2/2019, External Resilience Maintained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 11:51pm EDT
Judul :
Judul
Seasonal Pattern Influenced BOP Q2/2019, External Resilience Maintained
Tanggal :
09-08-2019
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​​Contact Center BICARA : (62 21) 131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Jam operasional Senin s.d. Jumat Pkl. 08.00 s.d 16.00 WIB
Hits : 9
Deskripsi :
Deskripsi
Lampiran :
Lampiran 1
Lampiran 2
Lampiran 3
Lampiran 4
Lampiran 5
Lampiran 6
Lampiran 7
Lampiran 8
Lampiran 9
Lampiran 10
Page Content

No.21/59/DKom​​

Indonesia's Balance of Payment (BOP) in Q2/2019 showed maintained external resilience, amidst less conducive global economic dynamics and domestic seasonal pattern. Indonesia's BOP in Q2/2019 remained solid supported by sustained capital and financial account surplus, reflecting positive investors perceptions to the Indonesia economic outlook. Meanwhile, current account deficit increased from USD7.0 billion (2.6% of GDP) in the previous quarter to USD8.4 billion (3.0% of GDP) influenced by seasonal trends of repatriate dividends and service interest payments on external debt, as well as global economic moderation and lower commodity prices. Accordingly, despite a deficit of USD2.0 billion in Q2/2019, BOP registered a surplus of USD0.4 billion in the first half of 2019. The surplus was backed by a surged in the capital and financial account and managed current account deficit of 2.8% of GDP which lied within the safe range. The position of official reserve assets stood at USD123.8 billion at the end of June 2019, equivalent to 7.0 months of imports or 6.8 months of imports and servicing government's external debt, which is well above the international standard of 3 months of imports.

Capital and financial account surplus remained significant in Q2/2019 despite mounting uncertainty in the global financial markets and the seasonal trends of external debt repayment. The capital and financial account in Q2/2019 recorded a USD7.1 billion surplus, bolstered by foreign capital inflows in the form of direct investment and portfolio investment. Inflows in foreign direct investment increased to USD7.0 billion from USD6.1 billion in the previous quarter. The foreign portfolio investment inflows also remained high at USD4.5 billion. However, other investment registered deficit that influenced by seasonal effect due to the large repayment on the maturing government and private external debt. Accordingly, capital and financial account surplus amounted to USD17.0 billion in the first half of 2019, higher than USD5.3 billion surplus in the first half of previous year.

The widened current account deficit in Q2/2019 was driven by seasonal trends of repatriate dividends and service interest payments on external debt, coupled with unfavorable global economic conditions. Primary income account deficit increased in Q2/2019 due to seasonal factor of repatriate dividends and service interest payments on external debt. In addition, non-oil and gas export performance also declined impacted by global economic moderation and lower export commodity prices. Non-oil and gas export was recorded USD37.2 billion, down from USD38.2 billion in the previous quarter. Oil and gas trade balance deficit recorded a USD3.2 billion, up from USD2.2 billion in the previous quarter due to rising average global oil price and increasing seasonal import demand for oil and gas during the Eid-ul-Fitr and school holiday.

Looking forward, Indonesia's BOP is expected to remain positive and bolstering external sector resilience. The BOP outlook is supported by current account deficit in 2019, which is projected to be narrower than 2018, within a safe range of 2.5%-3.0% of GDP. Foreign capital inflows are expected to remain high, driven by positive investors perceptions to the Indonesia economic outlook. Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the Government and relevant authorities to improve external sector resilience as well as to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Further information and data are presented in the Q2/2019 Indonesia Balance of Payments Report of Bank Indonesia website.

Jakarta, 9th August 2019
COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT

Onny Widjanarko
Executive Director

Note:

The next publication of Indonesia's BOP statistics is scheduled on November 8, 2019

Tags:
Survey
Is this article give you useful information?
Yes Sometime No Don't Know
Rate this article:
Very Good Good Okay Average Bad
Comment:
Processing...

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 03:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aMalaysia June factory output rises 3.9% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
08/08BANK INDONESIA : Seasonal Pattern Influenced BOP Q2/2019, External Resilience Maintained
PU
08/08China's producer prices fall for first time in three years, add to deflation worries
RE
08/08Oil dips amid trade worries, but expectations of more OPEC cuts support
RE
08/08ERC ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : Directs PEMC/Market Operator to Effect Rate Adjustments Due to Miscalculations
PU
08/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan Remains Stable
DJ
08/08China's producer prices fall for first time in 3 years, add to deflation worries
RE
08/08Indonesia second quarter current account deficit widens, BOP swings to deficit
RE
08/08PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : OneConnect Proposes Blockchain-Network-as-a-Service (BNaaS) to Establish an Open and Shared Financial System with Blockchain
BU
08/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2019 Second Quarter and Year ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group