Bank Indonesia : Welcomes the IMF's Economic Assessment of Indonesia

Bank Indonesia has welcomed the latest assessment of Indonesia's national economy conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was delivered in the Article IV Consultations1 released today. The IMF praised stable economic growth in Indonesia coupled with maintained macroeconomic stability. The results of the economic assessment, as contained in the Article IV Consultations Report, were discussed previously at the IMF Executive Board Meeting in Washington D.C., United States, on 3rd July 2019.

The IMF acknowledged that the policies instituted by Bank Indonesia, the Government and other relevant authorities have effectively mitigated the impact of external headwinds since the beginning of 2018. The IMF's Board of Directors commended the focus of the policy mix, which is oriented towards supporting macroeconomic and financial system stability, safeguarding the buffers and overcoming vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the Board of Directors expressed its appreciation for ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, streamline regulations as well as reform healthcare and education. Moving forward, the IMF forecasted a promising economic outlook for Indonesia yet emphasised the need to remain vigilant of the emerging risks, external in particular. The IMF also reiterated the importance of continuing structural reforms, especially in terms of implementing the medium to long-term revenue strategy as well as financial market deepening.

The IMF's positive stance is congruent with the results of Bank Indonesia's own assessments, which have shown how economic resilience is improving in Indonesia. In that context, the Governor of Bank Indonesia stated that 'the positive economic achievements made in Indonesia throughout 2018 and the first half of 2019 are inextricably linked to policy synergy and the commitment of Bank Indonesia, the Government and other relevant authorities in terms of building national economic growth momentum while maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability.' To that end, Bank Indonesia constantly optimises its mix of monetary, macroprudential and payment system policies in order to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability. Meanwhile, the Government is currently reforming the tax structure in Indonesia and improving the quality of budget spending with a focus on infrastructure projects, education and healthcare. In addition, the Government and Bank Indonesia will continue structural reforms to enhance the investment climate, improve infrastructure and deepen the financial markets.



1The Article IV Consultations are part of the IMF's regular surveillance activities in member nations, typically conducted annually. The scope of surveillance encompasses economic and financial policies, such as monetary policy, fiscal policy and structural policy.