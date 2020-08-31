Bank Indonesia and the Ministry of Finance of Japan Established a Framework for Cooperation to Promote the Use of Local Currencies for Settlement of Bilateral Trade and Direct Investment

Page Content

Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Ministry of Finance of Japan (JMOF) today announced the launching of the framework for cooperation to promote the use of local currencies for settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment between Japan and Indonesia. This is in accordance with the Memorandum of Cooperation between Bank Indonesia and the Ministry of Finance of Japan that was signed on December 5th, 2019.

These initiatives are part of the continuous effort to promote a wider use of local currencies to facilitate trade and direct investment in these countries. The establishment of this framework marks a key milestone in strengthening bilateral financial cooperation between BI and JMOF. The framework includes, among others, promotion of the direct quotation between the Indonesian Rupiah and the Japanese Yen as well as the relaxation of relevant rules and regulations to enhance the usage of local currencies.

In order to support the operationalisation of the framework, the following banks have been selected as ACCD (Appointed Cross Currency Dealer) to cooperate and to undertake the transactions of the Indonesian Rupiah and the Japanese Yen under this initiative.

Indonesia

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Jakarta Branch

PT. Bank BTPN, Tbk

PT. Bank Central Asia (Persero), Tbk

PT. Bank Mandiri (Persero), Tbk

PT. Bank Mizuho Indonesia

PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero), Tbk

PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero), Tbk



Japan

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Tokyo Branch

Resona Bank, Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation



The authorities believe that this new initiative would positively contribute to encouraging the use of local currencies for settlement of trade and direct investment between Indonesia and Japan. The framework will be effective from August 31st, 2020.



Bank Indonesia

Ministry of Finance, Japan

August 31st, 2020