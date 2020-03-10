Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank Indonesia likely to revise down 2020 GDP growth from 5.1%-5.2% - governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo reacts during press briefing at Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta

Indonesia's central bank is likely to revise down its outlook for 2020 economic growth at its next policy meeting as a coronavirus spreads wider globally, its governor, Perry Warjiyo, said on Wednesday.

At the February policy meeting, Warjiyo said, Bank Indonesia had predicted the virus outbreak would have a V-shaped effect on domestic economic growth, with a baseline rate of 5.1% that could go up to 5.2% with fiscal support.

"But with outbreaks in developed countries, we have to calculate again," he told a banking conference.

"We are in the process of calculating. In the next policy meeting, the likelihood is the figure will be lower."

The next policy meeting is on March 18 and March 19.

Warjiyo reiterated the central bank's commitment to stabilise financial markets, saying Indonesian markets had seen capital outflows equivalent to 40.16 trillion rupiah ($2.8 billion) in the year to date.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aOil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow
RE
12:52aMalaysia to set up economic panel to combat fall in oil prices, virus outbreak
RE
12:32aDollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads
RE
12:32aDollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads
RE
12:15aEconomists Slash Forecasts For Singapore Growth
DJ
12:12aBanks at risk of losing billions of dollars in fee-based revenues - study
RE
12:05aEconomists slash Singapore 2020 growth forecast to 0.6% - central bank survey
RE
03/10U.S. will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states - Pence
RE
03/10Factbox - U.S. coronavirus stimulus according to Trump, Republicans, and Democrats
RE
03/10Passengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
3AT&T : AT&T : TitleJohn Stephens Updates Shareholders
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group