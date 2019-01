Governor Perry Warjiyo made the remarks at a parliamentary hearing one day before Bank Indonesia is due to announce its latest policy rate decision.

All 20 economists in a Reuters poll said the central bank will maintain the key rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 6 percent on Thursday.

The rate was raised six times between May and November, by a total of 175 basis points, to slow capital outflows and support the rupiah.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Richard Borsuk)