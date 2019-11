"We see the room for accommodative monetary policy remains open until now, by seeing the available data," Dody Budi Waluyo, Bank Indonesia deputy governor, said in a hearing with lawmakers.

Waluyo added that BI will remain in the market to keep the rupiah currency stable.

BI cut its benchmark interest rate to 5.0% in October, the fourth time it had cut in four months, as part of efforts to boost the economy.

