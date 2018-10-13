Bank Indonesia says rupiah intervention 'prudent', currency stabilises

"What is important is we stabilised the volatility," Dody Budi Waluyo told reporters on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Bali. "We think the rupiah has...stabilised at 15,100 to 15,200 per dollar, meaning the market has accepted (that level)."

The rupiah hit 15,265 to the dollar on Thursday, its weakest level in more than 20 years under pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields, although it ended the week slightly stronger at 15,200. Indonesia is hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week in the resort island of Bali.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; writing by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Eric Meijer)