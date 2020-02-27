Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank Lending to Eurozone Businesses Remained Unchanged in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 04:39am EST

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--Bank lending to businesses in the eurozone grew at an unchanged annual pace in January as in December, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to nonfinancial corporates stood at 3.2% in January, unchanged from the previous month, the ECB said. The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households increased to 3.7% in January from 3.6% in December, the ECB said.

Economists consider bank-lending data as a key indicator of economic health as the eurozone's economy is dependent on funding.

Money supply, one of the ECB's key indicators, accelerated in January with the annual growth rate of M3 rising to 5.2% from a revised 4.9% in December, the ECB said. The first reading for M3 growth in December was 5.0%. The outcome is slightly below economists' forecast of 5.3% in The Wall Street Journal's survey.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:39aBank Lending to Eurozone Businesses Remained Unchanged in January
DJ
03:27aHELSINKI SEARCHES SUSTAINABLE CITY HEATING SOLUTIONS : Global one million euro challenge competition launches today
PU
03:27aECSI EMPLOYERS´ CONFEDERATION OF SERVICE I : Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:01aOil falls for fifth day on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
RE
02:54aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:54aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : finance boss to leave as losses deepen
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
4DIAGEO PLC : AB InBev flags lower first-quarter profit on virus impact
5HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : forecasts 2020 growth after its profit tops as treatment d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group