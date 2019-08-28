Bank Lending to Eurozone Firms Held Steady in July, Money Supply Rose

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--Bank lending to businesses in the eurozone held steady in July but accelerated to households as the growth of the region's money supply strengthened, the European Central Bank said Wednesday.

Lending to non-financial corporates in the 19-nation currency union grew at an annual rate of 3.9% in July, unchanged from June. Lending to eurozone households accelerated to an annual rate of 3.4% from 3.3% in June, the ECB said.

Economists consider bank-lending data as a key indicator of economic healthy as the eurozone's economy is dependent on funding.

The European Central Bank has indicated recently that it was considering a stimulus package in September, which could include a cut to the deposit rate, currently at minus 0.40%, and possibly also to restart the bond-buying program to support the eurozone economy facing external threats like trade tensions and Brexit.

The ECB's key indicator of the money supply increased in July, with the annual growth rate of M3 rising to 5.2% from 4.5% in June. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a rate of 4.8%.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com