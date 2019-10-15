Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank Leumi Appoints John DePledge as Head of Asset-Based Lending Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Industry Veteran to Leverage Three Decades of Experience in Commercial Banking, Asset-Based Lending

Bank Leumi USA announced today that it has hired John DePledge to head its New York-based Asset-Based Lending (ABL) business. In this role, DePledge will manage the continued expansion and growth of the bank’s ABL practice, launched by Leumi in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005653/en/

John DePledge, Bank Leumi USA Head of Asset Based Lending (Photo: Business Wire)

John DePledge, Bank Leumi USA Head of Asset Based Lending (Photo: Business Wire)

Over his 30-year career in corporate finance, DePledge has successfully developed and grown asset-based lending practices at major North American banks through various economic and market cycles. He most recently served as Business Head and National Sales Manager for Citibank’s Asset-Based Lending Unit, where he led product development and closed over $2.5 billion in new business.

“John has built an impressive track record of establishing and building successful asset-based lending practices over his three-decade career,” said Shawn McGowen, Leumi’s Chief Banking Officer. “His experience and strong relationships in the middle-market lending space are valuable strengths as we grow our asset-based lending business.”

Prior to Citibank, DePledge was Head of Business Development at TD Bank, where he established the company’s Mid-Atlantic ABL lending capability. He has also worked in various capacities for LaSalle Business Credit, People’s United Bank, Citytrust Bank and Associates Commercial Corporation.

DePledge is the President of the Secured Finance Network (SFN), formerly known as the Commercial Finance Association, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Secured Finance Foundation. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors for the Philadelphia chapter of Turnaround Management Association and is a past president of SFN’s Philadelphia chapter. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Sacred Heart University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Franklin Pierce University.

Leumi’s Commercial Banking division specializes in serving select industries, products and asset types in the U.S. middle-market, including healthcare, technology, apparel and real estate. Its bankers focus on market areas with the greatest growth potential and work closely with a diverse roster of clients in each sector to develop custom solutions that best support their business needs. It provides asset-based loans from $5,000,000 to $30,000,000 for working capital, refinancing, acquisitions, mergers, turnarounds and growth.

About Leumi
Bank Leumi USA (Leumi) is a full-service commercial and private banking institution providing financial services to middle market firms, as well as a full range of private banking solutions to domestic and international clients. Leumi also offers a broad range of securities and insurance products through its brokerage subsidiary, Leumi Investment Services Inc. More information about Leumi is available at www.leumiusa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aISLAND TEXTILEXD : Board of directors meeting of Island Textile Mills Limited
AQ
09:33aCIENA : Internet2 Selects Ciena's 800G Technology to Fuel R&E Efforts
BU
09:32aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 -
PU
09:32aAPPIAN : Toggle SummaryAppian Delivers Robotic Workforce Manager Solution for UiPath to Orchestrate its Digital Workforce
PU
09:32aCAVERION OYJ : is experiencing IT problems causing e.g. delays in emails
PU
09:32aFI EUROPE 2019 : GEA to showcase its technology strengths in food processing and safety
PU
09:32aGEA : explores possible sale of compressor supplier GEA Bock
PU
09:32aJPMORGAN CHASE : Donates Former Bank Branch and Commits $500,000 to Expand Economic Growth in Indianapolis' Great Places 2020 Neighborhoods
PU
09:32aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Holds Press Conference on ARABAL 2019
PU
09:32aKOHINOOR ENERGY : Board of directors meeting of Kohinoor Energy Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : rejects FT report as shares drop
2EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
3London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
4EUROSTOXX : European shares hit two-week high on Brexit deal hopes
5OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION : OCEANAGOLD : Revises 2019 Guidance and Releases Preliminary Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group