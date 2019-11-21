Log in
Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC : BSPB's Supervisory Board approved changes in Bank's top management

11/21/2019 | 08:11am EST

On November 20th, 2019, the Supervisory Board of Bank Saint Petersburg discussed changes in the Bank's top management. A decision was made to file the documents for Central Bank's approval to appoint Kirill Kusnetsov, senior vice-president, head of Moscow branch, as a member of Bank's Management Board.

The decision was made in accordance with the Bank's Strategy amendments, in line with which the Bank is actively developing Moscow business, offering a full range of services to the corporate and retail customers.

As per today the Moscow branch has formed a team of professionals, as well as four segments for development: big, medium, small and retail business. Among the first year's results of the new Moscow team are 90% year-on-year Fees and Commissions growth and ROE increase to 16%.

«We are glad to welcome Kirill Kusnetsov as a member of the Bank's Management Board. While working in the Bank, Kirill proved to be a true professional. I am sure that his deep practical knowledge in corporate banking will be applied in expanding and solidifying Bank's business in his flagship segment in Moscow region', the Chairman of the Management Board, Alexander Savelyev, сommented.

Kirill Kuznetsov has a vast experience in SME banking business. From 2011 to 2018 he has been heading regional medium business in Alfa Bank.

He graduated from the economics department in Altai State University in 2002, as well as from INSEAD program as a part of Аlfa Bank Top management program in 2017.

After Central Bank's formal approval procedure Kirill Kusnetsov will be appointed as a member of the Bank Saint Petersburg's Management Board.

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 13:10:02 UTC
