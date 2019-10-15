Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC : increases RAS net income in 9M 2019 by 14.4%

Bank Saint Petersburg summarized its performance for 9M 2019 under RAS (non-сonsolidated financials calculated in accordance with BSPB`s internal methodology based on RAS).

Financial highlights for 9M 2019:

- Net Income for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 3.6 bn (+14.4% compared with 9M 2018); - Net Interest Income for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 16.3 bn (+2.8% compared with 9M 2018); - Net Fee and Commission Income for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 4.9 bn (+24.0% compared with 9M 2018); - Loans to individuals for 9M 2019 increased by 17.8% and amounted to RUB 94.7 bn;

Bank Saint Petersburg is ranked 15th in terms of assets and 15th in terms of retail deposits among the Russian banks (Interfax ranking). As at October 1, 2019, the Bank provides services to 2 215 000 individuals and 50 000 corporates; the number of cards issued by the Bank is 1 442 000; the Bank's card network comprised of 808 ATMs. At present Internet Bank is used by 1 240 000 clients.

Results summary for 9M 2019

Net Interest Income for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 16.3 bn (+2.8% compared with 9M 2018).

Net Fee and Commission Income for 9M 2019 increased by 24.0% compared with 9M 2018 and amounted to RUB 4.9 bn. Net Trading loss for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 389 mln (compared with RUB 2.1 bn 9M 2018 income). Revenues for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 21.8 bn (+3.4% compared with 9M 2018).

Operating expenses for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 10.2 bn (+1.9% compared with 9M 2018).

Net Income for 9M 2019 amounted to RUB 3.6 bn and increased by 14.4% compared with 9M 2018.

Bank's assets amounted to RUB 650.9 bn as at October 1, 2019 (-0.1 % compared with January 1, 2019, -0.2% compared with July 1, 2019).

Liabilities. As at October 1, 2019, customer deposits totalled RUB 415.0 bn (+0.5% compared with January 1, 2019, +4.1% compared with July 1, 2019). The corporate customer deposits amounted to RUB 175.6 bn (+5.3% compared with January 1, 2019, +15.0% compared with July 1, 2019). Retail customer deposits amounted to RUB 239.4 bn (-2.8% compared with January 1, 2019, -2.6% compared with July 1, 2019).

As at October 1, 2019, the Bank's total capital calculated under the CBR regulations (Basel III) amounted to RUB 79.2 bn (+5.9% compared with January 1, 2019, +3.0% compared with July 1, 2019). As a result, the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (N1.2) as at October 1, 2019 amounted to 10.0% (required regulatory minimum is 6.0%) and the total capital adequacy ratio (N1.0) as at October 1, 2019 amounted to 14.6% (required regulatory minimum is 8.0%).

Loan portfolio totalled RUB 385.3 bn as at October 1, 2019 (+4.5% compared with January 1, 2019, +5.6% compared with July 1, 2019). Corporate loan portfolio amounted to RUB 290.7 bn (+0.8% compared with January 1, 2019, +8.9% compared with July 1, 2019). Loans to individuals amounted to RUB 94.7 bn (+17.8% compared with January 1, 2019, +4.2% compared with July 1, 2019). As at October 1, 2019, the share of the overdue loans amounted to 4.8%.