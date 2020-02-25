Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC : will release FY 2019 IFRS Results on March 12, 2020

Bank Saint Petersburg will release FY 2019 IFRS Results on March 12, 2020.
Conference call to discuss the results hosted by Konstantin Balandin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Stanislav Filatov, Vice-president, CFO, Konstantin Noskov, Vice-president, Head of Strategy, and Ruslan Vasilev, Head of IR, will commence on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at
4:00 pm (MSK).
Dial in number for participants: +44 203 009 24 70
Passcode: 72157650#
Title of the event: BSPB FY2019 IFRS Results
To help ensure the conference begins in a timely manner, we kindly ask all participants to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Webcast-Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/banksaintpeter20200312
