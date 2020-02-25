Log in
Bank Saint Petersburg OJSC : will release FY 2019 IFRS Results on March 12, 2020

02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST

Bank Saint Petersburg will release FY 2019 IFRS Results on March 12, 2020.

Conference call to discuss the results hosted by Konstantin Balandin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Stanislav Filatov, Vice-president, CFO, Konstantin Noskov, Vice-president, Head of Strategy, and Ruslan Vasilev, Head of IR, will commence on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at

4:00 pm (MSK).

Dial in number for participants: +44 203 009 24 70

Passcode: 72157650#

Title of the event: BSPB FY2019 IFRS Results

To help ensure the conference begins in a timely manner, we kindly ask all participants to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast-Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/banksaintpeter20200312

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 14:09:14 UTC
