Bank Shares Jump in Rocky Session

By Avantika Chilkoti and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks climbed Thursday, led by shares of banks, which rose on a regulator's decision to ease some post-financial crisis requirements.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 298 points, or 1.2%, in a volatile session of trading that saw the index swing in and out of the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite mirrored the moves and were both recently up about 1.1% as of 4 p.m. Eastern time.

The lack of clear direction earlier during Thursday's session underscored the cloudy outlook facing investors. On one hand, they are trying to factor in the possibility of renewed lockdowns in several states that have seen a pickup in new coronavirus cases. On the other, some economic figures from earlier this month suggested the U.S. economy was beginning to recover from the pandemic's economic fallout.

"The trajectory of coronavirus cases is on everyone's mind," Jason Brady, chief executive of Thornburg Investment Management, of his recent conversations with clients. "If we get another lockdown, investors are wondering what that would look like, causing some to think about either de-risking again or de-risking more."

That appeared to be playing out Thursday following Wednesday's coronavirus-induced market losses, which were its biggest in nearly two weeks, Mr. Brady added.

Still, some investors were making opportunistic plays beyond the impact of the coronavirus.

Shares of banks moved solidly higher after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. voted to reduce the amount of cash that banks must set aside as collateral to cover potential losses on swap trades. Other regulators signaled they plan to sign off on the changes, pushing the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index of the biggest banks in the U.S. up 2.1% in recent trading.

Shares of several banks rose to the top of the S&P 500's leaderboard. Amerprise Financial added 5%, while Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs gained 3,5% and 3.3%, respectively. JPMorgan advanced 2.7%.

Gains across the energy sector also buoyed major indexes as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.2%.

But retailers, airliners and other companies particularly sensitive to further statewide shutdowns logged losses. American Airlines slid 3.2%, Kohl's declined 5% and MGM Resorts slipped 3.3%.

Walt Disney shares also fell, retreating 1.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported the entertainment group is considering pushing back the launch of "Mulan," in a sign that cinemas might not open as soon as many expected.

Ally Financial's shares gained 9% after the company called off its merger with Cardholder Management Services, which had been unveiled in February before the coronavirus rocked markets.

Stocks sensitive to another coronavirus-related lockdown began their slide after the Labor Department reporting another 1.5 million jobless claims last week. Although jobless claims are considered a lagging indicator, there is some concern among analysts and investors that another round of statewide shutdowns could push those numbers higher.

Apple on Wednesday said it would shut more stores in the Houston area following a sharp rise in cases. Walt Disney agreed to postpone the reopening of its California amusement park after workers urged the company to reconsider resuming operations in both Florida and California, where new cases touched fresh highs this week.

"This appears to be coming as a bit of a wake-up call that the exit from lockdown is not going to be an easy one," said Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The focus has now shifted to policy decisions taken by state and city governments, he added. "Countries across the world are going to be reluctant to go back to the national-level lockdowns we had in March and April, so now you're having to go deeper to the state level."

Concerns about the potential damage stemming from a second wave of infections have been tempered by cautious optimism that authorities will avoid reinstating the most stringent restrictions.

"They don't seem to be going into lockdown, they want to avoid that as much as possible," said Jonas Golterman, senior markets economist at Capital Economics. "Authorities have some sense of how to deal with it and there's still the view out there that it's unlikely we're going to go into full lockdown -- and that's what really damages the economy."

In Europe, stocks erased earlier losses, rising 0.7%.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 2.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark dropped 1.2%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

