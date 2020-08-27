Bank appraisals on housing increased to 1,127 Euros per square meter

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,127 per square meter in July, €12 more than in the previous month. This represents a deceleration on a year-on-year basis, with the rate of change moving from 8.3% in June to 8.0% in July. It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported has been decreasing, amounting to around 20 thousand in July 2020, 15.9% lower than reported in the same month of the previous year.

The information in this release, referring to July, already reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the behavior of the price index and on the amount of primary information used to its compilation. Despite the difficulties, we call for collaboration of companies in responding to INE's surveys. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration that INE thanks in advance.