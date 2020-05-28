Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank capital rules need adjusting in face of crisis - French central banker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:13am EDT
The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly

Bank capital regulations need to be further adjusted to limit the impact of the coronavirus crisis on lenders' balance sheets, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday.

The European Commission proposed in April a package of temporary "quick fixes" offering capital relief to banks to support extra lending potentially worth up to 450 billion euros (404.22 billion pounds) to companies struggling in the face of a deep recession.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that European bank profitability was not excessive compared to U.S. rivals and banks in France needed to generate sufficient revenue to finance the economy without undue constraints.

"While preserving the solidity of banks, some adjustments to the prudential framework are needed to limit certain procyclical effects of the current crisis on the level of capital requirements," Villeroy told reporters, speaking in his role as head of France's ACPR financial sector supervisor.

"The measures proposed by the Commission go in the right direction even if we would like - in parallel to the recent American decisions - to take state guaranteed loans out of the leverage ratio," Villeroy said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve proposed that until March 2021 banks do not have to include holdings of U.S. government bonds and deposits parked at the central bank in their assets tally for calculating the leverage ratio.

This would free up their balance sheet to offer more loans to companies during the pandemic.

The leverage ratio is a yardstick of solvency that measures capital against total assets on a non-risk-weighted basis.

The French government has offered to guarantee up to 300 billion euros in bank loans to businesses to help smooth out their cashflow through the current crisis.

Nearly 560,000 requests have so far been made for loans worth 105 billion euros and banks have granted 85 billion euros, Villeroy said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:21aPret A Manger to reopen 204 more UK stores for takeaway in June
RE
05:20aChina will strive for positive economic growth this year - Premier Li
RE
05:18aGerman economy likely to shrink 6.6% this year, Ifo says
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aBank capital rules need adjusting in face of crisis - French central banker
RE
05:11aEuro zone sentiment rebounds less than expected in May
RE
05:11aRMB confirms Total's $15 bln funding for Mozambique LNG project
RE
05:10aEurope cheers super-sized stimulus plan, U.S.-China tensions simmer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group