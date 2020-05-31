Log in
Bank of Afghanistan : Da Afghanistan Bank Gross International Reserves Reaches USD 9 Billion

05/31/2020 | 11:01pm EDT
Da Afghanistan Bank Gross International Reserves Reaches USD 9 Billion
Mpoya
Mon, Jun 01 2020 7:09 AM

For the first time, Da Afghanistan Bank Gross International Reserves surpassed USD 9 billion. Achieving this target of more than USD 9 billion international reserves demonstrates the consistent efforts of DAB Market Operation Committee through effective and sustainable investments that also helped maintain inflation and Afghani exchange rate at a desired level.

As fruitful efforts of employees of DAB ensured this achievement of great significance to our country, the bank leadership praises the uplift.

The rise in Gross International Reserves comes as international aids have reduced and the interest rate has dropped to zero in world financial markets amid COVID-19 outbreak, while DAB continues to auction US dollar further than before due to extraordinary situation to keep Afghani exchange rate stable.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 03:00:03 UTC
