Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Albania : Decisions by the Supervisory Council, 6 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:39am EDT

On 6 May 2020, in addition to the decision to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, as well as overnight deposit and overnight loan rates at the Bank of Albania at 0.1 and 0.9%, respectively, the Supervisory Council of the Bank of Albania reviewed and decided to:

  • Approve the issuing of banknotes 500 Lekë and 2000 Lekë, legal tender.

As the exclusive issuer of the national currency, the Bank of Albania ensures that the structure and quality of the currency in circulation meet the dynamic market needs, thus adapting to the evolution of the purchasing power and relevant technology. In this framework, the issue of this banknotes aims at meeting the demand of the economy for currency, in value and structure, and ensuring a regular supply with these banknotes for several years.

The Supervisory Council was also informed on daily functional and operational activities of the Bank of Albania.

Disclaimer

Bank of Albania published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 13:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aMillions more Americans seek jobless benefits; productivity dives
RE
09:48aJapan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
09:47aTSX gains as oil stocks shine on rising crude prices
RE
09:39aBANK OF ALBANIA : Decisions by the Supervisory Council, 6 May 2020
PU
09:37aC$ rebounds from two-week low as Chinese data spurs economic optimism
RE
09:35aWall Street jumps as China data fuels recovery hopes
RE
09:34aEXCLUSIVE : Iran hunts for grains as coronavirus compounds economic woes
RE
09:33aStocks shake-off U.S. jobs data thanks to China trade relief
RE
09:31aOil jumps on China export bounce, Saudi crude price rise
RE
09:30aOil jumps on China export bounce, Saudi crude price rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group