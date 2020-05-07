Bank of Albania : Decisions by the Supervisory Council, 6 May 2020

On 6 May 2020, in addition to the decision to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, as well as overnight deposit and overnight loan rates at the Bank of Albania at 0.1 and 0.9%, respectively, the Supervisory Council of the Bank of Albania reviewed and decided to:

Approve the issuing of banknotes 500 Lekë and 2000 Lekë, legal tender.

As the exclusive issuer of the national currency, the Bank of Albania ensures that the structure and quality of the currency in circulation meet the dynamic market needs, thus adapting to the evolution of the purchasing power and relevant technology. In this framework, the issue of this banknotes aims at meeting the demand of the economy for currency, in value and structure, and ensuring a regular supply with these banknotes for several years.

The Supervisory Council was also informed on daily functional and operational activities of the Bank of Albania.