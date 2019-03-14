Log in
Bank of Alexandria SAE : ALEXBANK Partners with global Egyptian Football Icon

03/14/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Manifesting their leadership in the Egyptian market, ALEXBANK - a subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group signed a new partnership agreement with Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Salah, to act as the bank's official ambassador.

The new partnership was announced during a press conference at the legendary Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and was attended by Mohamed Salah, members of ALEXBANK's senior management team headed by Mr. Dante Campioni, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Sherif Lokman, Head of Retail Banking and Small Business, Mr. Ramy Taha, Head of Marketing and PR in addition to Mr. Ramy Abbas along with a group of international and local media representatives.

Global football star Mohamed Salah stated 'I'm extremely happy with the partnership with ALEXBANK , especially with their focus on supporting youth in all areas..' he added 'I'm very optimistic for this new partnership and I'm looking forward to more success'

Dante Campioni, Managing Director & CEO of ALEXBANK said, 'We are honored to partner with Mohamed Salah, the global football icon and national hero who is inspiring millions of Egyptians through his remarkable achievements. Mohamed truly instills the core values of hard work, discipline, generosity and sound ambition, making him an ideal partner for ALEXBANK. Through this collaboration we aim to bring our fans and customers closer to their hero and its values.'

Sherif Lokman, Head of Retail Banking & Small Business at ALEXBANK said 'ALEXBANK is very committed to the consumer banking sector, serving more than 1.5 million customers across Egypt, and the cards' business in particular with a unique portfolio of almost 1 million cards. The Liverpool Football Club Cards issued featuring Mohamed Salah have been our most successful products to date, affirming the deep love our customers have for Mohamed Salah. This partnership is pivotal in our goal to attract and engage thousands of Egyptians into the formal financial sector, contributing to a greater financial inclusion while moving towards the goal set by the Egyptian Authorities of a cashless economy.'

'Mohamed Salah is a once in a generation talent and personality. His achievements both on and off the pitch, both at club and national, level make him an ideal partner for us. This partnership allows ALEXBANK to engage with Mohamed Salah on a wide variety of services, products and promotions, to create a truly unique banking experience. This agreement brings Egypt's favorite football player closer to our customers by giving them the chance to watch him live in action, creating unforgettable football moments and developing cutting edge contents within our branches and for our social media channels. We are all huge fans of Mohamed Salah.' commented Ramy Taha, Head of Marketing & PR Department at ALEXBANK.

It is worth noting that ALEXBANK is also the Official Banking Partner of Liverpool FC in Egypt since 2017. ALEXBANK currently offers a wide range of cards featuring Mohamed Salah and an unprecedented experience for LFC and Mohamed Salah fans across the country.

Disclaimer

Bank of Alexandria SAE published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:43:01 UTC
