Bank of America : Corporation Filed a Form 8-K

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report
on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on
February 7, 2019, announcing that the Corporation's Board of Directors
authorized the repurchase of $2.5 billion of the Corporation’s common
stock by June 30, 2019. This authorization is in addition to the
previously announced authorization to repurchase $20 billion in common
stock from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, plus repurchases to
offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the
same period, estimated to be approximately $0.6 billion.
The timing and exact amount of the Corporation’s repurchases will be
subject to various factors, including the Corporation’s capital
position, liquidity, financial performance and alternative uses of
capital, stock trading price, and general market conditions, and may be
suspended at any time. The repurchases may be effected through open
market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including Rule
10b5-1 plans.
