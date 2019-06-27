Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 27, 2019, announcing that the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) plans to increase the quarterly dividend paid on shares of the Corporation’s common stock to $0.18 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2019. The news release also announced that the Board authorized the repurchase of approximately $30.9 billion in common stock from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, which includes approximately $0.9 billion in repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period. The Board’s common stock repurchase authorization replaces the Board’s prior common stock repurchase authorization that expires on June 30, 2019.

In addition, the news release announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System completed its 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, and informed the Corporation that it did not object to the Corporation’s capital plan.

