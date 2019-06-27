Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 27, 2019, announcing that the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) plans to increase the quarterly dividend paid on shares of the Corporation’s common stock to $0.18 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2019. The news release also announced that the Board authorized the repurchase of approximately $30.9 billion in common stock from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, which includes approximately $0.9 billion in repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period. The Board’s common stock repurchase authorization replaces the Board’s prior common stock repurchase authorization that expires on June 30, 2019.

In addition, the news release announced that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System completed its 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, and informed the Corporation that it did not object to the Corporation’s capital plan.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pStewart Leads after Day One of FLW Tour Event on Lake Champlain Presented by T-H Marine
GL
06:56pALTICE EUROPE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:56pNORTHERN CALIFORNIA NATIONAL BANK : Announces New Board Member
PU
06:54pERI : 's John Shegerian Delivers Talk on Hardware Hacking and Data Privacy at the USC Summit on Smart Cities and Smart Cars
BU
06:51pFAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
06:51pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
06:51pCHAPARRAL ENERGY : June 27 2019 - SC 13D/A - 12985647
PU
06:49pBoeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
RE
06:49pBoeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
RE
06:49pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerohive Networks, Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations
4APPLE : APPLE : design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
5ADIDAS : 'AN AWESOME FEELING': Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player inks deal with Adidas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About