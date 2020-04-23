Log in
Bank of America Corporation : Filed a Form 8-K

04/23/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 23, 2020, announcing that it held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 22, 2020 (the "Annual Meeting").

At the Annual Meeting, the Corporation's stockholders elected all of the nominees for director; approved the advisory vote on executive compensation; and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020. The Corporation’s stockholders did not approve stockholder proposal 4. (Make stockholder proxy access more accessible), stockholder proposal 5. (Adopt a new stockholder right - written consent), stockholder proposal 6. (Report concerning gender/racial pay equity) and stockholder proposal 7. (Review of Statement of the Purpose of a Corporation and report on recommended changes to governance documents, policies and practices).

With respect to all matters subject to a vote, holders of the Corporation’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, and Series 1, 2, 4 and 5 Preferred Stock voted together as a class.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 


© Business Wire 2020
