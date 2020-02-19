Log in
Bank of America Corporation : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

02/19/2020 | 06:35pm EST

February 19, 2020 – Bank of America Corporation informed its securities holders that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 19, 2020.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


© Business Wire 2020
