Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of America boosts hiring, worker pay amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Bank of America Corp's consumer division has hired 1,700 people in critical support roles so far this month, a spokesman said on Friday, as the industry faces a surge in customer service demand due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank also said it would be paying an additional $200 per pay period to front-line workers in branches, call centers and operation centers effective immediately and enhanced overtime pay, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The second largest U.S. bank by assets had roughly 208,000 employees at the end of 2019, according to filings.

While most of corporate America has been forced to dramatically scale back operations due to the quickly spreading coronavirus outbreak, banks have been under pressure to keep critical infrastructure like ATMs, branches and trading floors open for business and to offer relief for customers adversely affected by the crisis.

Bank of America announced several relief measures for small businesses and consumers, including deferred payments on credit cards, auto loans and mortgages as well as refunds for checking account fees. Requests for refunds and deferrals are handled on a case-by-case basis, the bank said in a statement late on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to provide convenient access to the important services they count on, and the additional assistance and support they need during this difficult period," Dean Athanasia, head of the bank's consumer and small business unit, said in a statement.

Banks have been balancing the need to maintain customer-facing operations while protecting employees and curbing the spread of the virus.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said earlier this week that it would temporarily shut 20% of its branch network in light of the outbreak and pay a $1,000 bonus to front-line employees working with customers during the crisis.

All of Bank of America's 4,300 branches across the United States remained open as of Friday, a spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the bank announced a $100 million donation for coronavirus relief efforts to address medical response capacity, food insecurity, and education in light of school closures.

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pU.S. senators question Amazon on coronavirus safety at warehouses
RE
09:58pWells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak
RE
09:31pBank of America boosts hiring, worker pay amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
09:29pU.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus
RE
09:28pU.S. EXTENDS TAX FILING DEADLINE TO JULY 15 : Mnuchin
RE
09:27pStates rush to prepare for wave of U.S. unemployed
RE
09:27pLyft drivers can join new delivery service, founders donate salaries
RE
09:23pGoldman Sachs CEO's 2019 compensation rises 19%
RE
09:04pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Coronavirus uncertainty muddies views on buying opportunities for plunging stocks
RE
08:50pUK STATISTICS AUTHORITY : COVID-19 and the regulation of statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
3DOLLARAMA INC. : DOLLARAMA : Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Canadians
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
5HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : HCA HEALTHCARE : Details Coronavirus Efforts, Financial Plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group