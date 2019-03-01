Bank of Botetourt : Appoints Conte to the Board of Directors

BUCHANAN, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) (the "Bank") announced today the appointment of Nicholas C. Conte (Nick) to its Board of Directors. Mr. Conte is Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Carilion Clinic. Previously he served as chairman of Woods Rogers PLC, which is Western Virginia's largest law firm, headquartered in Roanoke with regional offices in Richmond, Charlottesville and Lynchburg.

Throughout his career, Mr. Conte has counseled many of the region's largest companies and has advised a multitude of board of directors and executive teams. Mr. Conte has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, health law, venture capital and financing. He is a board member of the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and is on various community boards including the Taubman Museum of Art, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, the Valleys Innovation Council, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Virginia Western Community College Foundation. Mr. Conte and his wife, Alison, reside in Roanoke, VA.



About Bank of Botetourt:

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt