Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Botetourt : Appoints Conte to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:01pm EST

BUCHANAN, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) (the "Bank") announced today the appointment of Nicholas C. Conte (Nick) to its Board of Directors. Mr. Conte is Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Carilion Clinic. Previously he served as chairman of Woods Rogers PLC, which is Western Virginia's largest law firm, headquartered in Roanoke with regional offices in Richmond, Charlottesville and Lynchburg.

Throughout his career, Mr. Conte has counseled many of the region's largest companies and has advised a multitude of board of directors and executive teams. Mr. Conte has expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, health law, venture capital and financing. He is a board member of the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and is on various community boards including the Taubman Museum of Art, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, the Valleys Innovation Council, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Virginia Western Community College Foundation. Mr. Conte and his wife, Alison, reside in Roanoke, VA.

About Bank of Botetourt:

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia.  Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-botetourt-appoints-conte-to-the-board-of-directors-300805144.html

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pAPPLE : holders vote down proposal to disclose ideology of director nominees
AQ
02:38pUNIVISION : Stations in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Chicago Complete Banner February Sweep with Key Ratings Victories
BU
02:37pGREEN RISE CAPITAL : Enters into Definitive Agreement with Bull Market Farms Inc. for Qualifying Transaction and Private Placement
AQ
02:37pCo-Creation! Accelerating AI in Embedded
GL
02:36pPROVIDENCE SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:36pCorrection to Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:35pEAST AFRICAN BREWERIES : My secret to making fortune from dryland
AQ
02:34pMINAURUM GOLD : Phase II Drilling at Alamos Cuts Strong Mineralization in New San Jose Vein and Discovers Five Blind Veins
PU
02:34pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
02:34pTELARIA : The Connected TV Telascape
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.