Bank of Botetourt : posts strong second quarter financial results

BUCHANAN, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three months-ended June 30, 2019. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,104,000 or $0.64 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,109,000 or $0.77 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $2,258,000 or $1.32 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $2,221,000 or $1.55 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2019, key performance ratios were as follows:

Return on average assets 1.00%

Return on average equity 9.56%

Book value $28.11

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.16 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.64 per share annualized which is payable on August 16, 2019 to shareholders of record August 9, 2019.

President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We have had a strong 2019 so far spurred by strong loan and deposit growth. This momentum has helped our bank exceed budget expectations the first six months of the year."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,104,000 compared to $1,109,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $5,000 or 0.5%. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.13 from $0.77 at June 30, 2018 to $0.64 at June 30, 2018 as a result of the capital stock raise in December 2018 whereby 275,000 additional shares of common stock were issued.

Net income is consistent between the two time periods. Total interest income at June 30, 2019 increased $745,000 over the same three month time period of 2018. Interest expense increased from $768,000 at June 30, 2018 to $1,142,000 at June 30, 2019. The higher interest expense is a result of both an increase in rate and volume on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $371,000 from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $400,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to no reserve for the three months-ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the provision is due to the overall growth in the loan portfolio and increased identified exposure on certain credits. Net charge-offs were $239,000 at June 30, 2019 as compared to recoveries exceeding charge-offs by 13,000 at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income increased by $345,000, or 55.4%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same time period of 2018. The increase is attributable primarily to debit card transaction income, gain on sales of other real estate, and income from subsidiaries.

Noninterest expense increased $330,000 or 11.1% from the three months-ended June 30, 2018 to the three months-ended June 30, 2019. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salaries, employee benefits, and debit card related expenses.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $304,000 compared to $313,000 one year prior.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2019 total assets amounted to $464,034,000, an increase of 6.5% above total assets at December 31, 2018 of $435,765,000, an increase of $28,269,000. Total net loans increased $23,414,000 or 6.2% from $380,404,000 at December 31, 2018 to $403,818,000 at June 30, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2018 amounted to $386,324,000, compared to $412,728,000 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 6.8% or $26,404,000. The increase in deposits organically funded the loan demand without reliance on borrowed funds.

Stockholders' equity totaled $48,211,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $46,265,000 at December 31, 2018. The $1,946,000 increase during the period is net income for 2019, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, partially offset by accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased from $5,052,000 at December 31, 2018 to $3,603,000 at June 30, 2019.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1.3 million at December 31, 2018 and at June 30, 2019, respectively. One loan was removed from impaired status during the quarter. Loss exposure on impaired loans at December 31, 2018 was $4,000 compared to $24,000 at June 30, 2019 after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing a significant number of impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience. An additional $95,000 was reserved for an unimpaired loan with probable and estimable exposure.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At June 30, 2019, troubled debt restructurings totaled $964,000 and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2019.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt continues to be a Well Capitalized institution and exceed the BASEL III capital requirements. As of June 30, Bank of Botetourt reported tier 1 leverage capital of 10.63% and total capital of 14.13%. Both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 capital ratios were 13.12%.

Strategic Initiatives

During the second quarter, Bank of Botetourt constructed, expanded, and relocated its limited service office at 3214 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA to a standalone full-service office located at 3232 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA. The new Cave Spring office is 2,660 square feet and includes an ATM with deposit capabilities and houses the Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets, unconsolidated

June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018





















(unaudited)

(audited)



June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets

















Cash and Due from banks

$ 7,298,000

$ 7,386,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

11,500,000

5,784,000 Federal funds sold

493,000

486,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

19,291,000

13,656,000 Investment securities available for sale

14,367,000

16,061,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,749,000 at

403,818,000

380,404,000 June 30, 2019 and $3,393,000 at December 31, 2018







Loans held for sale

403,000

317,000 Premises and fixed assets, net

13,023,000

11,901,000 Other real estate owned

2,999,000

4,231,000 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,799,000

1,670,000 Other assets

8,334,000

7,525,000 Total assets

464,034,000

435,765,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 45,663,000

$ 43,620,000 Interest-bearing deposits

367,065,000

342,704,000 Total deposits

412,728,000

386,324,000









Other liabilities

3,095,000

3,176,000 Total liabilities

415,823,000

389,500,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,717,283 and 1,713,664 issued and







outstanding at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018







respectively

2,576,000

2,571,000 Additional paid-in capital

11,268,000

11,168,000 Retained earnings

35,086,000

33,315,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(719,000)

(789,000) Total stockholders' equity

48,211,000

46,265,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

464,034,000

435,765,000











Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the Six and Three Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)























Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 10,022,000

$ 8,568,000

$ 5,131,000

$ 4,398,000 Investment securities:













U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies 97,000

97,000

50,000

48,000 All other securities 85,000

93,000

42,000

47,000 Due from depository institutions 132,000

89,000

73,000

58,000 Federal Funds Sold 3,000

2,000

1,000

1,000 Total Interest income 10,339,000

8,849,000

5,297,000

4,552,000















Interest expense













Deposits 2,167,000

1,433,000

1,142,000

768,000 Federal funds purchased



2,000

-

- Other borrowings



13,000

-

- Total Interest expense 2,167,000

1,448,000

1,142,000

768,000 Net Interest Income 8,172,000

7,401,000

4,155,000

3,784,000















Provision for loan losses 595,000

55,000

400,000

- Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 7,577,000

7,346,000

3,755,000

3,784,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 330,000

325,000

176,000

164,000 Securities brokerage and annuities 63,000

25,000

39,000

13,000 Other income, net of gains (losses) 1,248,000

1,069,000

753,000

446,000 Total noninterest income 1,641,000

1,419,000

968,000

623,000















Noninterest expense













Salries and employee benefits 3,050,000

2,993,000

1,531,000

1,410,000 Premises and fixed assets expense 686,000

670,000

344,000

359,000 Other expense 2,633,000

2,457,000

1,440,000

1,216,000 Total noninterest expense 6,369,000

6,120,000

3,315,000

2,985,000 Income before income taxes 2,849,000

2,645,000

1,408,000

1,422,000















Income tax expense 591,000

424,000

304,000

313,000 Net income $ 2,258,000

$ 2,221,000

$ 1,104,000

$ 1,109,000















Basic earnings per share $ 1.32

$ 1.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32

$ 1.55

$ 0.64

$ 0.77 Dividends declared per share $ 0.32

$ 0.30

$ 0.16

$ 0.15 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,715,379

1,432,354

1,716,331

1,433,837 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,715,379

1,432,354

1,716,331

1,433,837

















SOURCE Bank of Botetourt