Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (November 26)

The 7-day BoBC yield fell slightly to 1.41 percent from 1.42 percent for a paper maturing on December 4, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on February 26, 2020, the yield increased marginally to 1.49 percent from 1.48 percent.The results of the auction held on November 26, 2019 are summarised below.



DATE: November 26, 2019



Issue BoBC041219 BOBC260220 Total Subscribed (P million) 5 105.000 1 535.000 Total Allotment (P million) 5 105.000 1 485.000 Stop-Out Price (P) 99.9727 99.6283 Stop-Out Yield (percent) 1.43 1.50 Simple Rate (percent) 1.42 1.50 Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent) 1.41 1.49 Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent) 1.40 1.48 Weighted average price of winning bids (P) 99.9731 99.6323 Minimum winning bid yield (percent) 1.37 1.46 Maximum bid yield (percent) 1.43 1.51 Days to Maturity 7 91

Note:

BoBC041219 - Bids at and above P99.9727 received full allotment.



BoBC260220 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.