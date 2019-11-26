Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (November 26)

The 7-day BoBC yield fell slightly to 1.41 percent from 1.42 percent for a paper maturing on December 4, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on February 26, 2020, the yield increased marginally to 1.49 percent from 1.48 percent.The results of the auction held on November 26, 2019 are summarised below.
DATE: November 26, 2019
Note:
|
Issue
|
BoBC041219
|
BOBC260220
|
Total Subscribed (P million)
|
5 105.000
|
1 535.000
|
Total Allotment (P million)
|
5 105.000
|
1 485.000
|
Stop-Out Price (P)
|
99.9727
|
99.6283
|
Stop-Out Yield (percent)
|
1.43
|
1.50
|
Simple Rate (percent)
|
1.42
|
1.50
|
Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent)
|
1.41
|
1.49
|
Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent)
|
1.40
|
1.48
|
Weighted average price of winning bids (P)
|
99.9731
|
99.6323
|
Minimum winning bid yield (percent)
|
1.37
|
1.46
|
Maximum bid yield (percent)
|
1.43
|
1.51
|
Days to Maturity
|
7
|
91
BoBC041219 - Bids at and above P99.9727 received full allotment.
BoBC260220 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:47:03 UTC