Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (November 26)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 09:48am EST

The 7-day BoBC yield fell slightly to 1.41 percent from 1.42 percent for a paper maturing on December 4, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on February 26, 2020, the yield increased marginally to 1.49 percent from 1.48 percent.The results of the auction held on November 26, 2019 are summarised below.

DATE: November 26, 2019

Issue

BoBC041219

BOBC260220

Total Subscribed (P million)

5 105.000

1 535.000

Total Allotment (P million)

5 105.000

1 485.000

Stop-Out Price (P)

99.9727

99.6283

Stop-Out Yield (percent)

1.43

1.50

Simple Rate (percent)

1.42

1.50

Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent)

1.41

1.49

Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent)

1.40

1.48

Weighted average price of winning bids (P)

99.9731

99.6323

Minimum winning bid yield (percent)

1.37

1.46

Maximum bid yield (percent)

1.43

1.51

Days to Maturity

7

91
Note:
 BoBC041219 - Bids at and above P99.9727 received full allotment.

BoBC260220 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aCanadian dollar sticks to narrow range as railway strike ends
RE
10:10aAbercrombie & Fitch trims forecast as Hollister, international business drag
RE
10:05aDollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips
RE
10:04aDollar treads water as U.S.-China trade talks continue; pound slips
RE
10:04aU.S. new home sales fall in October; September revised higher
RE
10:03aGerman gas industry targets 5 GW of power-to-gas capacity in five years
RE
10:03aNew York Fed Adds $92.7 Billion to Markets
DJ
09:55aNYSE to permit capital raise as part of a company's direct listing
RE
09:55aCanadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike
RE
09:53aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Mihály Varga holds talks with Chinese Finance Minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5ENEL S.P.A. : ENEL S P A : Raises Earnings, Dividend Forecasts; Sets 2022 Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group