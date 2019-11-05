Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (November 5)

The 7-day BoBC yield went up to 1.41 percent from 1.40 percent for a paper maturing on November 13, 2019.The results of the auction held on November 5, 2019 are summarised below.
DATE: November 5, 2019
|
Issue
|
BoBC131119
|
Total Subscribed (P million)
|
3940.000
|
Total Allotment (P million)
|
3940.000
|
Stop-Out Price (P)
|
99.9727
|
Stop-Out Yield (percent)
|
1.43
|
Simple Rate (percent)
|
1.42
|
Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent)
|
1.41
|
Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent)
|
1.40
|
Weighted average price of winning bids (P)
|
99.9732
|
Minimum winning bid yield (percent)
|
1.37
|
Maximum bid yield (percent)
|
1.43
|
Days to Maturity
|
7
Note:
BoBC131119 - Bids at and above P99.9727 received full allotment.
Disclaimer
Bank of Botswana published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 13:39:05 UTC