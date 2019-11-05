Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (November 5)

The 7-day BoBC yield went up to 1.41 percent from 1.40 percent for a paper maturing on November 13, 2019.The results of the auction held on November 5, 2019 are summarised below.



DATE: November 5, 2019



Issue BoBC131119 Total Subscribed (P million) 3940.000 Total Allotment (P million) 3940.000 Stop-Out Price (P) 99.9727 Stop-Out Yield (percent) 1.43 Simple Rate (percent) 1.42 Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent) 1.41 Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent) 1.40 Weighted average price of winning bids (P) 99.9732 Minimum winning bid yield (percent) 1.37 Maximum bid yield (percent) 1.43 Days to Maturity 7

Note:

BoBC131119 - Bids at and above P99.9727 received full allotment.



