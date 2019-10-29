Log in
Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (October 29)

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

The 7-day BoBC yield remained unchanged at 1.40 percent for a paper maturing on November 6, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on January 9, 2020, the yield went down to 1.48 percent from 1.50 percent.The results of the auction held on October 29, 2019 are summarised below.

DATE: October 29, 2019

Issue

BoBC061119

BOBC290120

Total Subscribed (P million)

4230.000

2680.000

Total Allotment (P million)

4230.000

2 550.000

Stop-Out Price (P)

99.9730

99.6283

Stop-Out Yield (percent)

1.42

1.50

Simple Rate (percent)

1.41

1.50

Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent)

1.40

1.48

Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent)

1.39

1.47

Weighted average price of winning bids (P)

99.9734

99.6337

Minimum winning bid yield (percent)

1.34

1.46

Maximum bid yield (percent)

1.42

1.52

Days to Maturity

7

91
Note:
 BoBC061119 - Bids at and above P99.9730 received full allotment.

BoBC290120 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC
