Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (October 29)

The 7-day BoBC yield remained unchanged at 1.40 percent for a paper maturing on November 6, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on January 9, 2020, the yield went down to 1.48 percent from 1.50 percent.The results of the auction held on October 29, 2019 are summarised below.
DATE: October 29, 2019
Note:
|
Issue
|
BoBC061119
|
BOBC290120
|
Total Subscribed (P million)
|
4230.000
|
2680.000
|
Total Allotment (P million)
|
4230.000
|
2 550.000
|
Stop-Out Price (P)
|
99.9730
|
99.6283
|
Stop-Out Yield (percent)
|
1.42
|
1.50
|
Simple Rate (percent)
|
1.41
|
1.50
|
Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent)
|
1.40
|
1.48
|
Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent)
|
1.39
|
1.47
|
Weighted average price of winning bids (P)
|
99.9734
|
99.6337
|
Minimum winning bid yield (percent)
|
1.34
|
1.46
|
Maximum bid yield (percent)
|
1.42
|
1.52
|
Days to Maturity
|
7
|
91
BoBC061119 - Bids at and above P99.9730 received full allotment.
BoBC290120 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.
