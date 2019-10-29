Bank of Botswana : Auction Results (October 29)

The 7-day BoBC yield remained unchanged at 1.40 percent for a paper maturing on November 6, 2019. For a 91-day paper maturing on January 9, 2020, the yield went down to 1.48 percent from 1.50 percent.The results of the auction held on October 29, 2019 are summarised below.



DATE: October 29, 2019



Issue BoBC061119 BOBC290120 Total Subscribed (P million) 4230.000 2680.000 Total Allotment (P million) 4230.000 2 550.000 Stop-Out Price (P) 99.9730 99.6283 Stop-Out Yield (percent) 1.42 1.50 Simple Rate (percent) 1.41 1.50 Weighted average yield of winning bids (percent) 1.40 1.48 Simple rate for weighted average winning bids (percent) 1.39 1.47 Weighted average price of winning bids (P) 99.9734 99.6337 Minimum winning bid yield (percent) 1.34 1.46 Maximum bid yield (percent) 1.42 1.52 Days to Maturity 7 91

Note:

BoBC061119 - Bids at and above P99.9730 received full allotment.



BoBC290120 - Bids at and above P99.6283 received full allotment.