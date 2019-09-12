Log in
Bank of Botswana : BANKNOTES WITH "ZZ" PREFIX

09/12/2019 | 02:02am EDT

BANK OF BOTSWANA

September 11, 2019

BANKNOTES WITH "ZZ" PREFIX

PRESS RELEASE

The Bank has received several enquiries from the public regarding banknotes with "ZZ" prefix in the serial number in circulation. The Bank wishes to assure and notify the general public that the banknotes in question are genuine and legal tender.

Banknotes with this serial number format are replacement banknotes. In accordance with industry norms and practices, banknotes are assigned unique numbers. Any new banknotes found to be defective from a "production batch" are immediately replaced. The replacement banknotes are assigned unique prefix of the serial number to replace those damaged during the production process because serial numbers must follow a predetermined sequence and also, quantity in a particular box. In Botswana, the replacement code is "ZZ" and it is applied to all replacement banknotes across all denominations (10, 20, 50, 100, and 200). Therefore, the banknotes in circulation bearing a prefix "ZZ" code are genuine, subject to the normal due diligence tests to confirm authenticity.

The Bank appreciates the public's vigilance in this regard, as this is a reflection that the public is contributing to the maintenance of confidence in the national currency.

For further information, please contact, Dr. Seamogano Mosanako. Head of Communications and Information Services, on +267 360 6083 or 360 6382 or +267 360 6315.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:01:05 UTC
