Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Botswana : Berry Pee Bureau de Change Licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:33am EDT

BANK OF BOTSWANA

PRESS RELEASE

REVOCATION OF BUREAU de CHANGE LICENCE

The Bank of Botswana wishes to inform members of the public that in line with licensing powers enshrined in Section 30(1) of the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP. 55:01), and Bank of Botswana (Bureaux de Change) Regulations (Regulations), it has revoked, with immediate effect, the licence issued to Berry Pee Bureau de Change, to transact foreign exchange business, following its decision to voluntarily cease operation.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to transact foreign exchange business with any person purporting to trade in the name of Berry Pee Bureau de Change.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence, under Section 30(4) of the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP. 55:01), to conduct the business of buying and selling foreign currency without a valid licence issued by the Bank.

June 4, 2019

For further information, please contact:

Dr Seamogano Mosanako

Head of Communications and Information Services

Tel: 3606083

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aNine companies set prices for listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board
RE
04:55aBitcoin near two-week highs, fueled by hopes for Facebook's Libra
RE
04:53aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Interbank market exchange rate average
PU
04:48aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Jointly Organises a Session on Gender on the Occasion of the 2019 Global Review of Aid for Trade
PU
04:44aSTÉPHANE RICHARD : French court clears Orange CEO Richard of wrongdoing in fraud trial
RE
04:39aTemasek portfolio rises at slowest pace in three years, cautious on outlook
RE
04:38aGerman transport, textiles sectors use short-hours facility most - Ifo
RE
04:33aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Berry Pee Bureau de Change Licence
PU
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About