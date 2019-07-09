Bank of Botswana : Berry Pee Bureau de Change Licence

BANK OF BOTSWANA

PRESS RELEASE

REVOCATION OF BUREAU de CHANGE LICENCE

The Bank of Botswana wishes to inform members of the public that in line with licensing powers enshrined in Section 30(1) of the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP. 55:01), and Bank of Botswana (Bureaux de Change) Regulations (Regulations), it has revoked, with immediate effect, the licence issued to Berry Pee Bureau de Change, to transact foreign exchange business, following its decision to voluntarily cease operation.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to transact foreign exchange business with any person purporting to trade in the name of Berry Pee Bureau de Change.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence, under Section 30(4) of the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP. 55:01), to conduct the business of buying and selling foreign currency without a valid licence issued by the Bank.

June 4, 2019

