Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 4.08 percent year to date

11/18/2019 | 03:30am EST
The Domestic Companies Index (DCI) gained a marginal 0.01 percent during the week ending November 15, 2019. As indicated by Stockbrokers Botswana weekly report, the index closed at 7 531.86 points from 7 530.79 points of the previous week. For the year-to-date, the index lost 4.08 percent. A total of 21 649 864securities valued at P21 398 606 were traded during the week

Bank of Botswana published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 08:29:04 UTC
