Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 4.47 percent year to date

07/06/2020 | 05:44am EDT

Week ending:

12 month range High Low

DOMES TIC Commercial Banks

205 551 295

  • 200 ABC

  • 522 ABS A

  • 240 FNBB

  • 185 139 S TANCHART

Financial Services

1 750 144

1 750 BIHL

0 114.0

70 LETS HEGO

1 986 351 11.1

1 150

  • 135 122 CRES TA

    990 -1 100 -1 050 135

    1 050 -

    111 790 0.0

    0 0.0

  • Tourism/Hospitality 1 050 CHOBE

    Agriculture

  • 300 262

S EEDCO Energy

1 038

1 037 ENGEN

Mining

  • 110 85 MINERGY

    Consumer Services

  • 350 340 G4S BOTSWANA

  • 0

    12.5 3.7

Retail & Wholesale

-

- CHOPPIES

0

0.0 0.0

  • 909 855 S EFALANA

918

909

909

2 954

34.7 3.8

Property

235

  • 196 LETLOLE

    233

    233

    325

  • 321 NAP

    298

  • 292 PRIMETIME

    325 -

    323

    233 -

    44 300

    14.5 6.2

    0

    22.8 7.1

    292

    292

    • 3 049

      16.9 5.8

      225

  • 220 RDCP

    224

    224

    • 4 223

      11.7 5.2

      284

  • 280 TURNS TAR

    280

    • 0

      8.1 2.9

  • 240 FPC

    15.8 6.6

  • 248 105 16 2 210

    ICT

  • 80 BTCL

    Investment Holding

  • 12 OLYMPIA Beverages 2 056 S ECHABA

    Venture Capital

99

99 AFINITAS

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

FOREIGN

Main board Financial Services

-

  • - INVES TEC

    -

    5 315

    - 0

    0.0 0.0

  • FMCG

    • 377 377 CA S ALES

      377

      377

      - 0

      5.8 1.5

  • Mining

    -

  • - ANGLO

  • 95 80

    • 95 S HUMBA

      - - 40

      - 95 46

      21 800 95

      - 0

      1 183.4 5.4

      - 0

      0.0 0.0

      80 - 0 0.0

  • 80 TLOU Venture capital

    39 15 1 330

  • 39 A-CAP RESOURCES

  • 12 BOD

  • 669 LUCARA

  • - - -- - -

    39

    - 0

    0.0 0.0

    13 - 0

    669

    - 0

    72.6 10.9

Foreign Sector Totals

Buy t

- - - 139 - -

-- 80 - - 909 - - 150 - 140 - - - -

15

- -

ETF

  • 5240 4620 NEW FUNDS

4 471

4 575

19930 10520

  • 14010 NEW GOLD

    19 242

    19 845

  • 8975 NEWPLAT

9 038

9 449

4620 19 300 9 320

- 19 300 -

115

ETF Totals

--

Serala OTC Board BBS

-

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

100 -100 -100 -115 -100 135

- -- -15.7 15.7 45

0.0 0.0 93

UNLIS TED KYS PANGAEA

- 545 240 - 1 750 -

1 037 85

2 205

Sell t

262

350 -

280 - 89 -

--200 545 240 139 1 750 70

1 037 85

2 160

Last t

110

262

340 69

240 89 16

99

03-Jul-20

Sales t

- 545 240 - - 70-72

1 037 85 - -

224 - - 89 - -

---

3 089 589

3 104 789

589 610 100.8

  • 0 281 863

    55 008 35.1

    0 15 200 0 15 200

    3 423 15.7

    7 018

    Vol

    0 2.59

    0 17.0

    0 0.0

    0

    0

0

0

0

Net Div t

101.8 4.7

26-Jun-20

Wkly %

7176.60

-0.24

1551.16

0.00

12 months rolling

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd S hares

Pm

Pm

1 450

121.8

725 000 000

4 644

520.6

852 161 252

6 105

779.6

2 543 700 000

415

54.8

298 350 611

4 941

440.5

282 370 652

1 501

691.5

2 144 045 175

939

97.4

89 439 642

249

23.6

184 634 944

998

71.3

380 816 577

1 656

129.2

159 722 220

399

-63.5

469 975 134

272

20.1

80 000 000

900

-444.5

1 303 628 341

2 279

209.0

250 726 709

652

49.2

280 000 000

1 952

195.4

604 397 124

714

59.1

244 650 684

792

109.3

353 448 157

1 602

116.2

572 153 603

1 024

110.8

426 530 831

935

159.8

1 050 000 000

5

2.5

28 600 000

2 389

182.1

110 616 859

212

-9.6

213 946 250

37 025

3 626.0

13 648 914 765

16 950

16 547.6

318 904 709

1 705

142.4

452 135 508

297 149

53 239

1 363 067 592

277

-31.3

291 819 493

360

-26.7

450 180 185

340

-274.6

871 884 866

87

-11.3

671 221 902

2 655

136.8

396 896 733

319 523

69 722.3

4 816 110 988

100 000

2 950 000

2 600 000

-26.2

487 452 548

73 322.1

18 958 128 301

2.6

44 547 151

-3.2

68 750 000

P/BV

PE

x

x

1.3

11.9

2.1

8.9

1.7

7.8

0.4

7.6

1.7

11.2

0.3

2.2

2.5

9.6

1.1

10.5

1.2

14.0

2.6

12.8

-

9.1

0.0

2.6

13.5

1.6

0.0

1.3

10.9

0.9

13.3

1.3

10.0

0.9

12.1

0.7

7.2

1.0

13.8

1.1

9.2

0.4

5.8

0.2

1.9

3.8

13.1

-

3.6

0.0

1.6

9.6

0.2

1.0

1.7

12.0

0.8

5.6

7.9

0.0

0.7

0.0

2.0

0.0

0.8

0.0

0.9

19.4

0.8

5.5

0.9

5.9

1.1

17.0

7.04

0.0

DY

%

1.3

6.4

6.6

12.2

6.5

15.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

9.7

-

8.6 9.7

0.0 0.0

-

5.8

5.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

536

5.1

0.9

357 084

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI shed 0.24% to close the week at 7159.66 points. The FCI in contrast, had a flat performance, closing at 1551.16 points. There were no gainers for the week while Chobe (-50 thebe) was the biggest loser for the week.

Trading activity this week led to a turnover amounting to BWP12,326,611 as 3,104,789 shares exchanged hands. Engen(50%), New Gold( 24%) and Letshego (11%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

26-Jun-20

03-Jul-20

New Gold

19800

19300

-500

-2.53%

Letshego

72

70

-2

-2.78%

Chobe

1 100

1 050

-50

-4.55%

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

CA SALES

AGM

29.06.2020 @ 0900hrs

Electronic participation

LETSHEGO

AGM

30.06.2020 @ 1630hrs

Electronic participation

SECHABA

AGM

29.06.2020 @ 1100hrs

Virtual Meeting

ENGEN

AGM

29.06.2020 @ 0830hrs

Online via Microsoft Teams

ABSA

AGM

29.06.2020 @ 1220hrs

Audio/Audio and Visual Communcation

STANCHART

AGM

30.06.2020

Stanchart Offices, Gaborone, Plot 1124 - 30, Queens Road, Main Mall via Webinar

OLYMPIA

AGM

30.06.2020 @ 1000hrs

Virtual meeting

BBS

AGM

23.07.2020@0900hrs

Via Zoom technology

G4S

AGM

29.07.2020@1300hrs

G4S Head Office Gaborone.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend-

Interest

gross LDR

Payable

declared

gross (thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065 16.10.2020

28.10.2020

ENGEN

16.06.2020

Special

31.4

02.07.2020

06.07.2020

LETLOLE

29.06.2020

Final

0.05

8.879 17.07.2020

29.07.2020

COMPANY NEWS

Seedco abridged group audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020

Seed Co has released its full year results. Key highlights include a 19% increase in revenue to USD71.4 million (2019: USD60.1 million). Gross profit increased 17% to USD34.9 million (2019: USD29.9 million). Net operating expenses decreased by a marginal 1% to -USD22.6 million (2019: USD22.8 million) as a result of the reduction in credit losses and the positive impact of local currencies' depreciation on translation to the Group's US$ presentation currency. Profit after tax increased 61% to USD6.1 million (2019: USD3.8 million) due to strong product demand. The balance sheet contracted by 5% to USD127.7 million (2019: USD134.1 million). No dividend has been declared in order to retain cash as a prudent measure in light of uncertainties presented by COVID-19.

[Source: Company Financials]

Absa notice to shareholders

1.1 Introduction

On the 19th June 2020 a circular was published on the X News and newspapers on the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Company by adopting a new draft revised Constitution. The Company has since made further amendments to the said proposed Constitution.

1.2 Reasons for amendment

The Company further pursued to amend the draft proposed Constitution as follows:

1.2.1 Consolidating clause 7.7 with clause 10 by amending clause 10 to become the new clause 7.8, because the provisions deal with related matters.

1.2.2 Amending Clause 9.1 to align it with the provisions regarding the transfer of shares traded in the Botswana Stock Exchange and align it with Appendix 3C.2 (i) of the Listing Rules dealing with the requirements of constitutions of companies listed in the Botswana Stock Exchange;

1.2.3 Deleting Clauses 9.2 to 9.7 which had provisions relating to the transfer of shares by private companies which are not applicable to listed companies and which had been inadvertently retained. These include form of transfer of shares, the Board's right to refuse or delay the registration of a transfer of shares preemptive rights in respect of the transfer of shares. These have been specifically excluded from application to listed companies in terms of Section 81 (6) of the Companies Act;

1.2.4 Deleting the new proposed Clause 10 which provided for the sale of untraced shareholders shares in the Company;

1.2.5 Deleting the new proposed Clause 20.4 which provided for the payment of the costs of shareholder notices by Shareholders;

  • 1.2.6 Deleting the new proposed Clause 21 which provided for the levying of costs against Shareholders; and

  • 1.2.7 Making general drafting changes of a formal nature necessitated by the above amendments. These changes are made to accommodate Shareholders' proposals following further consultations with various shareholders following the publication of the last version of the draft proposed revised Constitution.

1.3 Proposed amendment of Constitution

The draft of the updated proposed revised Constitution which shows the above amendments can be accessible from 26th June 2020 at the Absa website www.absa.co.bw.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

G4S delayed publication of the Annual Report 2019 and notice of the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors, of G4S Botswana has advised shareholders that the company's Annual Report and Annual General Meeting will be published and held later than 30th June 2020, but on or before August 10th 2020. This has come due to the delay in publication of the audited financial statements and the lock-down due to Covid-19 the inconveniences caused by restricted movement, some elements required in the production of an Annual Report that meets the minimum standard were not yet completed as at 9th June 2020. Accordingly, shareholders, and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with G4S Botswana's securities until the Annual Report is published on or before July 10th 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BBSL profile of a nominee director

Mr. Bakwena is a corporate professional with Executive level experience in areas such as stock broking, company secretariat, financial management, administration as well as project management and execution. He has been with Dimension Data since June 2016 as Project Manager. He started his career in 1996 as a Junior Dealer at Stockbrokers Botswana and in 2001 became Chief Dealer and Stockbroker at Investec Securities. In 2002 he joined Capital Securities as Chief Dealer and Stockbroker before moving to Botswana Stock Exchange in 2003 as Listing and Trading Manager. In 2005 Mr. Bakwena was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer for Botswana Stock Exchange. He then joined Stockbrokers Botswana Limited as Chief Executive Officer in 2006 until December 2011. From 2012 until 2016 he was a Consultant for Atilo Capital. Mr. Bakwena has at various times served on the Boards of Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, BPC Lesedi (Pty) Ltd, Botswana Power Corporation, Association of Students Interested in Commerce, Finance and Economics (AISEC), Botswana Stock Exchange, Bank of Botswana Task Group (RTGS) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries (Southern Africa), a member of the South African Institute of Financial Markets and a Member of Prince 2 Project Management Institute. Mr. Bakwena holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Master of Business Administration, Post Graduate Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management and a Prince 2 Foundation and Practitioner Certificate.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BIHL closed period

Preparation for the June 2020 half year results has started and it is expected to continue until September 01, 2020 where after the results will be published. BIHL declared a closed period from July 01, 2020 to September 01, 2020. During this period, members of the BIHL Board and staff of BIHL are expected to refrain from carrying out any transaction related to the BIHL shares as it could be implied that they are aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Members of the BIHL Board and BIHL staff are therefore expected to have finalized their trading in BIHL shares by June 30, 2020. It is anticipated that the results will be published on or before September 02, 2020. Any changes will be communicated in writing.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:43:08 UTC
