Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 4.47 percent year to date

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail:info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI shed 0.24% to close the week at 7159.66 points. The FCI in contrast, had a flat performance, closing at 1551.16 points. There were no gainers for the week while Chobe (-50 thebe) was the biggest loser for the week.

Trading activity this week led to a turnover amounting to BWP12,326,611 as 3,104,789 shares exchanged hands. Engen(50%), New Gold( 24%) and Letshego (11%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER PRICE (THEBE) CHANGE (t) CHANGE (%) 26-Jun-20 03-Jul-20 New Gold 19800 19300 -500 -2.53% Letshego 72 70 -2 -2.78% Chobe 1 100 1 050 -50 -4.55%

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company Meeting Date and Time Venue CA SALES AGM 29.06.2020 @ 0900hrs Electronic participation LETSHEGO AGM 30.06.2020 @ 1630hrs Electronic participation SECHABA AGM 29.06.2020 @ 1100hrs Virtual Meeting ENGEN AGM 29.06.2020 @ 0830hrs Online via Microsoft Teams ABSA AGM 29.06.2020 @ 1220hrs Audio/Audio and Visual Communcation STANCHART AGM 30.06.2020 Stanchart Offices, Gaborone, Plot 1124 - 30, Queens Road, Main Mall via Webinar OLYMPIA AGM 30.06.2020 @ 1000hrs Virtual meeting BBS AGM 23.07.2020@0900hrs Via Zoom technology G4S AGM 29.07.2020@1300hrs G4S Head Office Gaborone.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company Date Period Dividend- Interest gross LDR Payable declared gross (thebe) (thebe) RDCP 23.03.2020 Final 0.072 2.065 16.10.2020 28.10.2020 ENGEN 16.06.2020 Special 31.4 02.07.2020 06.07.2020 LETLOLE 29.06.2020 Final 0.05 8.879 17.07.2020 29.07.2020

COMPANY NEWS

Seedco abridged group audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020

Seed Co has released its full year results. Key highlights include a 19% increase in revenue to USD71.4 million (2019: USD60.1 million). Gross profit increased 17% to USD34.9 million (2019: USD29.9 million). Net operating expenses decreased by a marginal 1% to -USD22.6 million (2019: USD22.8 million) as a result of the reduction in credit losses and the positive impact of local currencies' depreciation on translation to the Group's US$ presentation currency. Profit after tax increased 61% to USD6.1 million (2019: USD3.8 million) due to strong product demand. The balance sheet contracted by 5% to USD127.7 million (2019: USD134.1 million). No dividend has been declared in order to retain cash as a prudent measure in light of uncertainties presented by COVID-19.

[Source: Company Financials]

Absa notice to shareholders

1.1 Introduction

On the 19th June 2020 a circular was published on the X News and newspapers on the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Company by adopting a new draft revised Constitution. The Company has since made further amendments to the said proposed Constitution.

1.2 Reasons for amendment

The Company further pursued to amend the draft proposed Constitution as follows:

1.2.1 Consolidating clause 7.7 with clause 10 by amending clause 10 to become the new clause 7.8, because the provisions deal with related matters.

1.2.2 Amending Clause 9.1 to align it with the provisions regarding the transfer of shares traded in the Botswana Stock Exchange and align it with Appendix 3C.2 (i) of the Listing Rules dealing with the requirements of constitutions of companies listed in the Botswana Stock Exchange;

1.2.3 Deleting Clauses 9.2 to 9.7 which had provisions relating to the transfer of shares by private companies which are not applicable to listed companies and which had been inadvertently retained. These include form of transfer of shares, the Board's right to refuse or delay the registration of a transfer of shares preemptive rights in respect of the transfer of shares. These have been specifically excluded from application to listed companies in terms of Section 81 (6) of the Companies Act;

1.2.4 Deleting the new proposed Clause 10 which provided for the sale of untraced shareholders shares in the Company;

1.2.5 Deleting the new proposed Clause 20.4 which provided for the payment of the costs of shareholder notices by Shareholders;

1.2.6 Deleting the new proposed Clause 21 which provided for the levying of costs against Shareholders; and

1.2.7 Making general drafting changes of a formal nature necessitated by the above amendments. These changes are made to accommodate Shareholders' proposals following further consultations with various shareholders following the publication of the last version of the draft proposed revised Constitution.

1.3 Proposed amendment of Constitution

The draft of the updated proposed revised Constitution which shows the above amendments can be accessible from 26th June 2020 at the Absa website www.absa.co.bw.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

G4S delayed publication of the Annual Report 2019 and notice of the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Directors, of G4S Botswana has advised shareholders that the company's Annual Report and Annual General Meeting will be published and held later than 30th June 2020, but on or before August 10th 2020. This has come due to the delay in publication of the audited financial statements and the lock-down due to Covid-19 the inconveniences caused by restricted movement, some elements required in the production of an Annual Report that meets the minimum standard were not yet completed as at 9th June 2020. Accordingly, shareholders, and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with G4S Botswana's securities until the Annual Report is published on or before July 10th 2020.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BBSL profile of a nominee director

Mr. Bakwena is a corporate professional with Executive level experience in areas such as stock broking, company secretariat, financial management, administration as well as project management and execution. He has been with Dimension Data since June 2016 as Project Manager. He started his career in 1996 as a Junior Dealer at Stockbrokers Botswana and in 2001 became Chief Dealer and Stockbroker at Investec Securities. In 2002 he joined Capital Securities as Chief Dealer and Stockbroker before moving to Botswana Stock Exchange in 2003 as Listing and Trading Manager. In 2005 Mr. Bakwena was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer for Botswana Stock Exchange. He then joined Stockbrokers Botswana Limited as Chief Executive Officer in 2006 until December 2011. From 2012 until 2016 he was a Consultant for Atilo Capital. Mr. Bakwena has at various times served on the Boards of Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, BPC Lesedi (Pty) Ltd, Botswana Power Corporation, Association of Students Interested in Commerce, Finance and Economics (AISEC), Botswana Stock Exchange, Bank of Botswana Task Group (RTGS) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries (Southern Africa), a member of the South African Institute of Financial Markets and a Member of Prince 2 Project Management Institute. Mr. Bakwena holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, Master of Business Administration, Post Graduate Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management and a Prince 2 Foundation and Practitioner Certificate.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

BIHL closed period

Preparation for the June 2020 half year results has started and it is expected to continue until September 01, 2020 where after the results will be published. BIHL declared a closed period from July 01, 2020 to September 01, 2020. During this period, members of the BIHL Board and staff of BIHL are expected to refrain from carrying out any transaction related to the BIHL shares as it could be implied that they are aware of unpublished price sensitive information. Members of the BIHL Board and BIHL staff are therefore expected to have finalized their trading in BIHL shares by June 30, 2020. It is anticipated that the results will be published on or before September 02, 2020. Any changes will be communicated in writing.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]