Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 5.72 percent year to date

Absa announced resignation of Board Chairman, Mr. Oduetse Andrew Motshidisi

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has informed its shareholders that Mr. Oduetse Andrew Motshidisi has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Bank with effect from 12 August 2020. The resignation of Mr Motshidisi follows his previous announcement in the Chairman's Statement in the Bank's 2019 Annual Report that he has decided to resign from the Board later in the year. Mr. Motshidisi was appointed to the Board of the Bank in August 2016, and appointed as Chairman of the Board in July 2017. Mr. Motshidisi has led the Bank through significant milestones including the transition from Barclays to Absa and the appointment of a new Managing Director. The Bank has appointed Mr. Alfred Majaye Dube as Interim Chairman of the Board with effect from 13 August 2020. Mr. Dube was appointed to the Board in November 2009 and has served on, and chaired, various Committees of the Board including the Risk Committee, Credit Committee and the Human Resources, Nomination and Remunerations Committee.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Chobe appointments of executive directors

The Company announced the appointments of below Executive Directors. Resolutions to appoint Executive Directors were passed with majority shareholders votes at Company's Annual General Meeting held on 11 August 2020, which is the effective date of appointments as well.

Sirimewan Denawakage Shalin Fernando - Finance Director

Mr. Fernando holds a Master of Business Administration, specializing in Finance and a Bachelor of Science Accounting (special) (1st class) degree. He is a fellow member of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants and an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. After his internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers Sri Lanka, Mr. Fernando started his post qualifying carrier with Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Pty) Ltd. He joined PricewaterhouseCoopers Botswana in November 2012 and joined the Chobe Holdings Group as Finance Manager in November 2015. He was later appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer in May 2019.

John Knox Gibson - Marketing and Reservations Director

Mr. Gibson joined Chobe Holdings Limited on 1st February 2018 as the Senior Group Executive. Immediately prior to joining Chobe Holdings Limited he had established a specialized online tour operator focused on Botswana. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Honours) Degree in Finance, from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole stakeholder update: disciplinary process and criminal charges against CEO

Stakeholders are referred to the X-News announcements of 26 May and 8 July 2020 respectively and are advised that the disciplinary process of the suspended CEO, Mr Chikuni Shenjere-Mutiswa, commenced but was postponed due to the lockdown of the Greater Gaborone COVID zone. The hearing will now recommence following the lifting of the lockdown as announced on 13 August 2020 and is expected to conclude imminently. Stakeholders will be updated accordingly before the end of September 2020. The criminal investigation into the matter continues.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]