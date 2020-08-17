Bank of Botswana : DCI lost 5.72 percent year to date

Log in
Indices

14-Aug-20

07-Aug-20

Wkly %

YTD %

DCI

7065.71

7099.71

-0.48

-5.72

FCI

1550.08

1550.11

0.00

-0.79

Week ending:

14-Aug-20

12 months rolling

12 month range

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales

Vol

Net Div

DY

P/BV

PE

Mkt Cap

PAT

Iss'd Shares

High

Low

t

t

t

t

t

%

x

x

Pm

Pm

DOMESTIC

Commercial Banks

204

200

ABC

100

-

200

-

0

2.59

1.3

1.3

11.9

1 450

121.8

725 000 000

551

522

ABSA

-

545

545

545

605 855

35.1

6.4

2.1

8.9

4 644

520.6

852 161 252

295

235

FNBB

-

235

235

235

561 478

15.7

6.7

1.7

7.7

5 978

779.6

2 543 700 000

167

138

STANCHART

138

-

138

-

0

17.0

12.3

0.4

7.5

412

54.8

298 350 611

Financial Services

1 750

1 750

BIHL

-

1 750

1 750

-

0

114.0

6.5

1.7

11.2

4 941

440.5

282 370 652

110

60

LETSHEGO

64

-

64

63-64

28 203 333

11.1

17.3

0.3

2.0

1 372

691.5

2 144 045 175

Tourism/Hospitality

1 150

950

CHOBE

950

990

950

-

0

0.0

0.0

2.3

8.7

850

97.4

89 439 642

135

123

CRESTA

-

135

135

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.1

10.5

249

23.6

184 634 944

Agriculture

300

262

SEEDCO

-

262

262

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.2

14.0

998

71.3

380 816 577

Energy

1 038

1 037

ENGEN

-

1 037

1 037

1 037

508

100.8

9.7

2.6

12.8

1 656

129.2

159 722 220

Mining

110

85

MINERGY

-

-

85

-

0

-

-

9.1

0.0

399

-63.5

469 975 134

Consumer Services

350

340

G4S BOTSWANA

-

340

340

-

0

12.5

3.7

2.6

13.5

272

20.1

80 000 000

Retail & Wholesale

69

60

CHOPPIES

-

60

60

60

332 271

0.0

0.0

-2.5

0.0

782

-508.3

1 303 628 341

930

860

SEFALANA

-

930

930

930

13 289

34.7

3.7

1.3

11.8

2 332

197.7

250 726 709

Property

235

212

LETLOLE

-

230

229

229

7 476

14.5

6.3

0.8

13.0

641

49.2

280 000 000

325

321

NAP

-

-

323

323

105 000

23.0

7.1

1.3

10.0

1 952

195.4

604 397 124

295

292

PRIMETIME

290

292

292

292

496

15.2

5.2

0.9

12.1

714

59.1

244 650 684

225

220

RDCP

-

223

223

-

0

11.7

5.3

0.7

7.2

788

109.3

353 448 157

283

279

TURNSTAR

140

252

279

-

0

8.1

2.9

1.0

13.7

1 596

116.2

572 153 603

246

240

FPC

-

-

240

-

0

15.8

6.6

1.1

9.2

1 024

110.8

426 530 831

ICT

105

80

BTCL

-

84

84

84

68 464

3.3

3.9

0.4

8.3

882

106.4

1 050 000 000

Investment Holding

16

12

OLYMPIA

-

16

16

16

515

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

5

2.5

28 600 000

Beverages

2 210

2 056

SECHABA

-

2 160

2 160

-

0

101.8

4.7

3.8

13.1

2 389

182.1

110 616 859

Venture Capital

-

-

AFINITAS

15

-

99

-

0

-

-

3.6

0.0

212

-9.6

213 946 250

Domestic sector totals and weighted averages

29 898 685

5.8

1.6

9.7

36 539

3 497.5

13 648 914 765

FOREIGN

Main board

Financial Services

-

-

INVESTEC

-

-

5 315

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.0

16 950

17 491.0

318 904 709

FMCG

377

377

CA SALES

375

-

377

-

0

5.7

1.5

1.7

12.2

1 705

139.2

452 135 508

Mining

-

-

ANGLO

-

-

21 800

-

0

814.3

3.7

0.9

7.7

297 149

38 415

1 363 067 592

95

95

SHUMBA

-

-

95

-

0

0.0

0.0

7.8

0.0

277

-31.3

291 819 493

80

32

TLOU

32

-

32

-

0

0.0

0.3

0.0

164

-27.1

513 277 061

Venture capital

-

-

A-CAP RESOURCES

-

-

39

-

0

0.0

0.0

1.9

0.0

340

-283.5

871 884 866

15

12

BOD

-

12

12

12

54 330

0.7

0.0

81

-12.0

671 221 902

1 330

669

LUCARA

-

-

669

-

0

19.1

2.8

0.9

19.4

2 655

136.8

396 896 733

Foreign Sector Totals

54 330

3.5

0.8

7.5

319 320

55 828.7

4 879 207 864

ETF

5240

4620

NEW FUNDS

4 370

4 470

4620

-

0

125

100 000

21270

14740

NEW GOLD

21 166

21 763

21 800

21780-21800

20

2 950 000

10520

8975

NEWPLAT

10 668

-

9 320

-

0

2 600 000

ETF Totals

20

Serala OTC Board

-

-

BBS

-

-

110

-

0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

536

-26.2

487 452 548

ALL COMPANIES TOTALS AND WEIGHTED AVERAGES

29 953 035

3.7

0.9

7.7

356 396

59 300.0

19 021 225 177

UNLISTED

100

100

KYS

100

115

100

-

-

15.7

15.7

1.1

17.0

45

2.6

44 547 151

-

-

PANGAEA

-

-

135

-

-

0.0

0.0

7.04

0.0

93

-3.2

68 750 000

Plot 67978, Ground Floor, East Wing - Mokolwane House, Fairgrounds, Private Bag 00113, Gaborone

Tel: +267 3957900; Fax: +267 3957901; e-mail: info@sbb.bw; website: www.sbb.bw

Key Rates

Interest Rates

14-Aug

07-Aug

Inflation

June

0.90%

May

2.40%

Bank Rate

4.25%

4.25%

Prime Rate

5.75%

5.75%

7dayBoBC**

1.00%

1.00%

91dayBoBC**

1.02%

1.02%

FX rates

14-Aug07-Aug change

US$

0.0855

0.0852

-0.35%

£ Stg

0.0654

0.0649

-0.76%

Rand

1.4867

1.4966

0.67%

Euro

0.0723

0.0720

-0.41%

Yen

9.1300

9.0000

-1.42%

CHN

0.5931

0.5933

0.03%

AUD

0.1206

0.1195

-0.91%

SDR

0.0606

0.0604

-0.33%

DC Index (12 months)

7800

7600

7400

7200

7000

  • These rates are the weighted average stop out yield at the latest BoB auction

A S O N D J F M A M J J A

MARKET COMMENTARY

The DCI had a negative week, dropping 0.48% to close at 7065.71 points. The FCI on the other hand, showed a flat performance, remaining at 1550.08 points. Letshego (+2 thebe) and New Gold (+530 thebe) were the gainers of the week whilst BOD (-1thebe) and Choppies (-5thebe) were the biggest losers.

Trading activity led to turnover for the week summing up to BWP23,337,970 as 29,953,035 shares exchanged hands. Letshego (77%), Absa (14%) and FNBB (6%) were the biggest contributors to turnover.

CHANGES FOR THE WEEK

COUNTER

PRICE (THEBE)

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

07-Aug-20

14-Aug-20

Letshego

62

64

2

3.23%

New Gold

21270

21800

530

2.49%

Letlole

230

229

-1

-0.43%

BTCL

85

84

-1

-1.18%

FNBB

240

235

-5

-2.08%

Choppies

65

60

-5

-7.69%

BOD

13

12

-1

-7.69%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

2

COMPANY MEETINGS

Company

Meeting

Date and Time

Venue

Seed co

AGM

26.08.2020@0900hrs

Virtual meeting

Turnstar

AGM

20.08.2020@1130hrs

Centre Management Offices, Gamecity Mall, Gaborone/Online

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Company

Date

Period

Dividend- gross

Interest

gross

LDR

Payable

declared

(thebe)

(thebe)

RDCP

23.03.2020

Final

0.072

2.065

16.10.2020

28.10.2020

SEFALANA

27.07.2020

Final

27.5

14.08.2020

26.08.2020

NAP

27.07.2020

Final

13.48

28.08.2020

09.09.2020

Primetime

31.07.2020

Interim

6.53

18.08.2020

28.08.2020

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

3

COMPANY NEWS

Absa announced resignation of Board Chairman, Mr. Oduetse Andrew Motshidisi

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank") has informed its shareholders that Mr. Oduetse Andrew Motshidisi has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Bank with effect from 12 August 2020. The resignation of Mr Motshidisi follows his previous announcement in the Chairman's Statement in the Bank's 2019 Annual Report that he has decided to resign from the Board later in the year. Mr. Motshidisi was appointed to the Board of the Bank in August 2016, and appointed as Chairman of the Board in July 2017. Mr. Motshidisi has led the Bank through significant milestones including the transition from Barclays to Absa and the appointment of a new Managing Director. The Bank has appointed Mr. Alfred Majaye Dube as Interim Chairman of the Board with effect from 13 August 2020. Mr. Dube was appointed to the Board in November 2009 and has served on, and chaired, various Committees of the Board including the Risk Committee, Credit Committee and the Human Resources, Nomination and Remunerations Committee.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Chobe appointments of executive directors

The Company announced the appointments of below Executive Directors. Resolutions to appoint Executive Directors were passed with majority shareholders votes at Company's Annual General Meeting held on 11 August 2020, which is the effective date of appointments as well.

Sirimewan Denawakage Shalin Fernando - Finance Director

Mr. Fernando holds a Master of Business Administration, specializing in Finance and a Bachelor of Science Accounting (special) (1st class) degree. He is a fellow member of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants and an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. After his internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers Sri Lanka, Mr. Fernando started his post qualifying carrier with Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Pty) Ltd. He joined PricewaterhouseCoopers Botswana in November 2012 and joined the Chobe Holdings Group as Finance Manager in November 2015. He was later appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer in May 2019.

John Knox Gibson - Marketing and Reservations Director

Mr. Gibson joined Chobe Holdings Limited on 1st February 2018 as the Senior Group Executive. Immediately prior to joining Chobe Holdings Limited he had established a specialized online tour operator focused on Botswana. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Honours) Degree in Finance, from the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Letlole stakeholder update: disciplinary process and criminal charges against CEO

Stakeholders are referred to the X-News announcements of 26 May and 8 July 2020 respectively and are advised that the disciplinary process of the suspended CEO, Mr Chikuni Shenjere-Mutiswa, commenced but was postponed due to the lockdown of the Greater Gaborone COVID zone. The hearing will now recommence following the lifting of the lockdown as announced on 13 August 2020 and is expected to conclude imminently. Stakeholders will be updated accordingly before the end of September 2020. The criminal investigation into the matter continues.

[Source: Botswana Stock Exchange X-News]

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

4

GAINERS AND LOSERS: YEAR TO DATE

PRICE (THEBE)

COUNTER

31-Dec-19

14-Aug-20

CHANGE (t)

CHANGE (%)

New Gold

14 790

21 800

7 010

47.40%

Sefalana

897

930

33

3.68%

Letlole

225

229

4

1.78%

Cresta

134

135

1

0.75%

A-CAP Resources

39

39

0

0.00%

Afinitas

99

99

0

0.00%

BBS

110

110

0

0.00%

BIHL

1 750

1 750

0

0.00%

CA Sales

377

377

0

0.00%

Engen

1037

1037

0

0.00%

Olympia

16

16

0

0.00%

NAP

324

323

-1

-0.31%

Primetime

293

292

-1

-0.34%

Turnstar

281

279

-2

-0.71%

RDCP

225

223

-2

-0.89%

ABSA

550

545

-5

-0.91%

ABC

202

200

-2

-0.99%

Sechaba

2 205

2160

-45

-2.04%

FPC

246

240

-6

-2.44%

G4S

350

340

-10

-2.86%

New Plat

10 075

9320

-755

-7.49%

BOD

13

12

-1

-7.69%

NewFunds

5 019

4 620

-399

-7.95%

Letshego

71

64

-7

-9.86%

BTCL

95

84

-11

-11.58%

Seedco

300

262

-38

-12.67%

Choppies

69

60

-9

-13.04%

Shumba

110

95

-15

-13.64%

Chobe

1 110

950

-160

-14.41%

Stanchart

167

138

-29

-17.37%

FNBB

285

235

-50

-17.54%

Minergy

110

85

-25

-22.73%

Lucara

1 329

669

-660

-49.66%

Tlou

80

32

-48

-60.00%

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

5

13-Aug-20

06-Aug-20

6 Day %

BBI

200.81

200.67

0.07

GovI

198.43

198.30

0.07

CorpI

207.42

207.20

0.11

BBI Fixed

110.92

110.85

0.06

Bond & Money Market

Nom Val

Listed Bonds

Maturity

Coupon

Buy

S ell

Last

S ales (BWP)

Vol ('000)

(Pm)

Interest Due

BBB017

14/Nov/23

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

97.41

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBB018

14/Nov/28

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

102.59

14 Feb/14 M ay/14 Aug/14 Nov

BBS 005

3/Dec/23

11.20%

-

-

124.01

-

-

150

Jun 3 / Dec 3

BDC 001*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

101.01

-

-

82.00

9 Jun/9 Dec

BDCL002*

16/Aug/22

-

-

-

101.37

-

-

131.50

16 Feb & 16 Aug

BDC003*

9/Jun/29

-

-

-

99.99

-

-

142.50

9 Jun/9 Dec

BHC020

10/Dec/20

10.10%

-

-

-

-

103

Jun10/ Dec 10

BHC025

10/Dec/25

-

-

-

-

-

-

300

10 M ar/10 Jun/10 Sept/10 Dec

CGL001

9/Apr/24

6.56%

-

-

99.99

-

-

129

8 Jan/8 April/8 Oct

FML025

23/Oct/25

8.20%

-

-

113.02

-

-

150

Apr23/Oct23

FNBB005*

11/Nov/20

-

-

-

100.01

-

-

126

Feb11/ M ar11/ Aug11/ Nov11

FNBB006*

11/Nov/22

-

-

-

100.02

-

-

112

Feb12/M ar11/Aug11/Nov1

FNBB007*

1/Dec/26

-

-

-

101.19

-

-

161.84

M ar1/Jun1/Sep1/Dec1

FNBB008

1/Dec/26

7.48%

-

-

102.04

-

-

40

Jun1/Dec1

FNBB009

8/Dec/24

5.95%

-

-

100.66

-

-

126.35

8 M ar/8 Jun/8 Sep/8 Dec

FNBB010*

12/Feb/29

6.75%

-

-

-

-

-

196.80

2 M ar/2 June/2 Sept/2 Dec

GBL001

31/Dec/21

18.00%

-

-

-

-

-

50

M onthly

GBL003

31/Dec/20

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

15

30 June & 31 Dec

GBL004

10/Apr/21

15.00%

-

-

-

-

-

25

30 June & 31 Dec

BW007

10/M ar/25

8.00%

3.45%

3.40%

122.51

-

-

2324

M ar 10/ Sep 10

BW008

8/Sep/20

7.75%

1.30%

1.25%

103.75

-

-

2147

M ar 8/Sep 8

BW011

10/Sep/31

7.75%

4.85%

4.85%

127.39

-

-

2103

M ar 10/Sep 10

BW012

13/Jun/40

6.00%

5.00%

5.00%

118.03

-

-

1954

Dec 13/Jun 13

BW013

7/Jun/23

4.50%

3.05%

2.85%

105.07

-

-

1957

Jun 7/ Dec 7

BW014

5/Sep/29

4.80%

4.80%

4.60%

102.74

-

-

2768

M ar 5/Sept 5

BW015

2/Sep/43

5.30%

5.10%

5.05%

100.91

-

-

746

M ar 2/Sept 2

DPCF006

2/Jun/22

10.75%

-

-

118.75

-

-

55

June 3 / Dec 4

DPCF007

2/Jun/25

10.90%

-

-

135.98

-

-

35

June 3 / Dec 5

IFC001*

20/Sep/24

-

-

-

100.30

-

-

260

20 M ar/20 Jun/20 Sep/20 Dec

INB001*

28/Dec/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

113.38**

28 Dec/28 M ar/28 Jun/28 Sep

LHL06

8/Nov/23

10.50%

-

-

108.40

-

-

220.68

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL07

8/Nov/25

10.50%

-

-

-

-

-

75

8 M ay / 8 Nov

LHL08

8/Nov/27

11.00%

-

-

113.07

-

-

29

8 M ay / 8 Nov

PTP021*

10/Jun/21

-

-

-

101.09

-

-

96

Jun10/ Dec 10

PTP024

10/Jun/24

8.50%

-

-

101.07

-

-

59

Jun 10/Dec 10

PTP026

29/Nov/26

9.00%

-

-

0.00

-

-

70

M ay29/Nov29

RDCP001

29/M ar/26

8.00%

-

-

100.00

-

-

47.4

29 June/29 Sep/29 Dec/29 M ar

RDCP002*

24/M ar/27

-

-

-

-

-

-

40.1

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

RDCP003*

24/M ar/24

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

24 June/24 Sep/24 Dec/24 M ar

S BBL066*

15/Jun/27

-

-

-

100.00

-

-

140

15 Sep/15 Dec/15 M ar/15 Jun

S BBL067

15/Jun/21

7.80%

-

-

103.17

-

-

60

15 Dec/15 Jun

S BBL068*

28/Nov/29

-

-

-

-

-

-

212

28 Feb/28 M ay/28 Aug/28 Nov

S BBL069

28/Nov/29

7.75%

-

-

-

-

-

88

28 M ay/28 Nov

S CBB 003

20/Dec/20

10.50%

-

-

110.89

-

-

50

June20 / Dec 20

WUC002

26/Jun/26

10.60%

-

-

128.01

-

-

205

Dec 27/Jun 26

Total

0.00

0

17 993

  • Variable Coupon Rate
  • USD

This research report is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities. The securities referred to in this report may not be eligible for sale in some jurisdictions. The information contained in this report has been compiled by Stockbrokers Botswana Limited ("SBB") from sources it believes to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made or guarantee given by SBB or any other person as to its accuracy or completeness. All opinions and estimates expressed in this report are (unless otherwise indicated) entirely those of SBB as of the date of this report only and are subject to change without notice. Neither SBB, nor any other person, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Each recipient of this report shall be solely responsible for making its own independent investigation of the business, financial condition and prospects of companies referred to in this report. SBB and its respective affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, including persons involved in the preparation or issuance of this report may, from time to time, (1) have positions in, and buy or sell, the securities of companies referred to in this report (or in related investments); (2) have a consulting, investment banking or broking relationship with a company referred to in this report; and (3) to the extent permitted under applicable law, have acted upon or used information contained or referred to in this report including effecting transactions for their own account in an investment (or related investment) in respect of any company referred to in this report, prior to or immediately following its publication. This report may not have been distributed to all recipients at the same time.

Stockbrokers Botswana Weekly Report

Page

6

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:18 UTC
