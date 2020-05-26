Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Bank of Botswana : Delays in the Publication of the Botswana Financial Statistics

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

BANK OF BOTSWANA

May 26, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

Delays in the Publication of the Botswana Financial Statistics

The Bank of Botswana publishes economic and financial statistics on a monthly basis, with a lag, on the Botswana Financial Statistics publication (BFS), both in print and on the website. However, due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown, publication of the Botswana Financial Statistics for March 2020 and April 2020 has been delayed.

The latest publication on the website is for the month of February 2020 (which contains January data for the banking sector), while the printed version was not produced due to the shutdown of businesses, including printing houses.

The Bank expects to clear the publication backlog now that the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. All Bank publications can be found on the Bank website: www.bankofbotswana.bw

The Bank sincerely apologises to users for the inconvenience caused by these delays.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:32:03 UTC
