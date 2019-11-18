Bank of Botswana : Inflation decreases to 2.4 percent in October

In October 2019, headline inflation decreased to 2.4 percent from 3 percent in September 2019.

According to the latest data from Statistics Botswana, the decrease in inflation during October 2019 reflects the easing in the rate of annual change in prices for some categories of goods and services, led by 'Transport' (from 6.2 to 2.7 percent - largely because of base effects associated with fuel price increase in October 2018). The other category contributing to the lower inflation is 'Education' (from 3.2 to 3.1 percent). However, the downward pressure on inflation was partly offset by inflation increasing with respect to: Miscellaneous Goods and Services (from 5.1 to 5.5 percent); Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 3.6 to 3.9 percent); Clothing and Footwear (from 1.2 to 1.4 percent); Restaurants and Hotels (from 2.4 to 2.6 percent); Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages (from 2.5 to 2.6 percent); Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 2.1 to 2.2 percent); Communication (

0 to 0.1 percent);

and Recreation and Culture (0.1 to 0.2 percent). Inflation remained unchanged for: Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (1.6 percent) and Health (0.9 percent)

.

The trimmed mean measure of core inflation decreased from 2.7 percent to 2.1 percent, while inflation excluding administered prices remained unchanged at 2.3 percent.