Bank of Botswana : Inflation remains unchanged at 2.9 percent in August 2019

According to the latest data from Statistics Botswana, headline inflation remained unchanged at 2.9 percent in August 2019 as in July 2019. The constant inflation in August 2019 reflects stable prices for most categories of goods and services (Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (1.8 percent); Health (1.1 percent); Communication (0 percent); Recreation and Culture (0.1 percent); Education (3.2 percent); and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (5 percent). However, there were partially offsetting movements, with inflation increasing with respect to: Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages (from 1.6 to 2 percent); Clothing and Footwear (from 0.9 to 1.2 percent); Transport (from 6 to 6.2 percent); and Restaurants and Hotels (from 2.2 to 2.3 percent), and falling with respect toAlcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (from 3.6 to 3.5 percent) and Furnishing, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance (from 2.3 to 2.2 percent.

The trimmed mean measure of core inflation and inflation excluding administered prices increased from 2.6 to 2.7 percent and 2.1 to 2.2 percent, respectively, between July and August 2019.